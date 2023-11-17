Y-Mobility Teams Up with SOAFEE to Help Drive Software-Defined Vehicle Innovation
Y-Mobility and SOAFEE Join Forces to Drive Software-Defined Vehicle Innovation, Shaping a Connected and Sustainable Future.
We’re excited to be collaborating with SOAFEE. This partnership shows our commitment to the development of an ecosystem that supports the future of software-defined vehicles.”LEAMINGTON SPA, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a step towards advancing software-defined vehicles, Y-Mobility & SOAFEE have announced their partnership.
A business made up of automotive experts and industry professionals delivering software-defined vehicle solutions, Y-Mobility is uniquely positioned to support the commercial vehicle industry with strategic guidance and technical expertise. This partnership with SOAFEE amplifies their joint mission to accelerate the transition towards software-defined vehicles, in particular the area of testing and virtualisation of the cloud environment in order to speed up software development testing.
SOAFEE, a specialised group comprising automotive experts, tech leaders, and industry professionals, is committed to creating an open-source, cloud-native platform for the future of vehicles. The platform will support a range of hardware configurations, simplifying software solutions in the automotive world.
Y-Mobility and SOAFEE are working together to:
Drive software innovation for mixed-critical workloads, bridging cloud and automotive edge.
Set industry standards for cloud-native development.
Advocate a platform for seamless cloud-to-automotive edge software, with a focus on virtualisation on testing environments in the cloud.
Develop and expand the ecosystem of partners delivering innovative solutions across the automotive spectrum.
Y-Mobility is helping to play a key role in navigating the complexities of software-defined vehicles, supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier1 suppliers, and other industry players. Their industry expertise is set to aid and be part of the development of the next generation of vehicles.
Through this partnership, Y-Mobility and SOAFEE are jointly committed to shaping a more connected and sustainable future for software-defined vehicles.
About Y-Mobility:
Y-Mobility specialises in providing strategic guidance and technical expertise to businesses navigating the complexities of software-defined vehicle innovation. Their holistic approach empowers clients to accelerate time-to-market, innovation, enhance ROI, and streamline validation processes.
When asked about the partnership, David Fidalgo, the CEO of Y-Mobility said:
“We’re excited to be collaborating with SOAFEE. This partnership shows our commitment to the development of an ecosystem that supports the future of software-defined vehicles. Together, we're on a journey to improve the world of mobility, making it more sustainable, efficient, and connected through.”
