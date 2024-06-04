OLIVA GIBBS PROMOTES JOSH PETERSON AND GABRIEL ACKAL, JR.
Olivia Gibbs is proud to announce additional promotions for this year.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliva Gibbs is pleased to announce that Josh Peterson has been promoted to partner, and Gabriel Ackal, Jr. has been promoted to Senior Attorney.
Josh is a member of the firm’s Appalachia team. He joined Oliva Gibbs in 2021 and represents clients on complex upstream energy title and transactional matters in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Prior to joining Oliva Gibbs, Josh served as the Head of Trust Real Assets & Mineral Resources at a major bank. His corporate background gives Josh a unique perspective and the ability to approach challenging matters with creativity and innovation.
“The oil and gas space is constantly evolving, and it has been wonderful to be an energy attorney at a firm that promotes continuous learning and growth both personally and professionally,” said Josh. “I am thrilled and honored to be promoted to partner at Oliva Gibbs,” he added.
Gabe is a resident of Lafayette and focuses on oil and gas title and transactional work in Louisiana. He has significant experience advising clients on business transactions, contract analysis, and disputes. Before his legal career, Gabe worked as an independent landman in Louisiana and Texas.
“I am grateful for this recognition and appreciate the many wonderful colleagues and clients I have the pleasure of working with and learning from every day. Helping to expand Oliva Gibbs’ Louisiana practice over the past couple of years has been exciting, and I look forward to participating in our strategic growth at an elevated level,” Gabe said.
Managing Partner Zack Oliva praised Gabe and Josh as exceptional lawyers who are also great stewards of Oliva Gibbs’ core values. He noted that these promotions follow the elevation of three other Oliva Gibbs team members to partner last month – Jocelyn Buckley, Shaun Schottmiller, and Emily Sheffield, “further demonstrating the importance the firm places on hiring, nurturing, and retaining the best possible talent nationwide.”
About the Firm
Oliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on complex title matters; oil, gas, and mineral transactions; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen and in-house energy executives, as well as attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm has been recognized as one of Texas' top mid-sized law firms for Energy & Natural Resources work in the 2024 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide.
To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit www.oglawyers.com or find the firm on social media @OlivaGibbsLLP.
