State’s BEAD Challenge Process Now OpenJun03

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (June 3, 2024) – The Idaho Office of Broadband (IOB) and Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) are excited to announce the opening of the State’s BEAD Challenge Process.

The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program is a federal program that provides $42 billion nationwide to expand high-speed broadband access. BEAD was funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is overseen by the National Telecommunications Information Administration (NTIA). BEAD prioritizes unserved locations that have no internet access or limited access under 25/3 Mbps and underserved locations that only have access under 100/20 Mbps.

Idaho was awarded $583 million in BEAD funds to ensure that every Idaho resident has access to high-speed, reliable, affordable internet access. The BEAD Program requires the State to create a Challenge Process through which stakeholders may challenge whether the internet availability at a particular location or Community Anchor Institution is unserved or underserved. Challenges will be submitted based on the Idaho BEAD Broadband Map.

Eligible stakeholders that may participate in this Challenge Process include a tribal or local unit of government, nonprofit organization, or internet service provider (ISP).

Link Up Idaho, the State’s broadband website, has been updated with multiple resources and tools to assist stakeholders with navigating the State’s Challenge Process. At Link Up Idaho, you will find the following:

Idaho BEAD Broadband Map

Challenge Process/Portal User Guide

Challenge Process Evidence Chart

Challenge Process Timeline

Challenge Process Handout

Speed Testing Handout

Speed Test Tool

Final NTIA Approved Initial Proposal Volume I

The Challenge Process phase opens Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. MST and will run through Monday, July 1 at 11:59 p.m. MST.

If you have questions on the Challenge Process, please reach out to the broadband team at broadband@commerce.idaho.gov. Office hours will also be available for stakeholders to receive assistance and guidance with the Challenge Process. Information on office hours can be found on Link Up Idaho.

