Derby Barracks/ OOC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A5002754

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/24 2023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Covered Bridge Road, Irasburg

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent

 

ACCUSED:  Jonathan Cubit

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address, VT

 

VICTIM: Marvin Cubit

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Covered Bridge Road

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a stolen vehicle on Covered Bridge Road in Irasburg. Investigation showed that Cubit had stolen a motor vehicle. Cubit was later arrested while driving the vehicle on Coventry Station Road. Cubit was brought to the Derby Barracks for processing and was released with a citation to court on 7/23/24.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    7/23/2024 0830        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

