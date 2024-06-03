Derby Barracks/ OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5002754

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/2/24 2023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Covered Bridge Road, Irasburg

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent

ACCUSED: Jonathan Cubit

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address, VT

VICTIM: Marvin Cubit

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Covered Bridge Road

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a stolen vehicle on Covered Bridge Road in Irasburg. Investigation showed that Cubit had stolen a motor vehicle. Cubit was later arrested while driving the vehicle on Coventry Station Road. Cubit was brought to the Derby Barracks for processing and was released with a citation to court on 7/23/24.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/23/2024 0830

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.