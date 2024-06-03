Derby Barracks/ OOC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5002754
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/2/24 2023 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Covered Bridge Road, Irasburg
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent
ACCUSED: Jonathan Cubit
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address, VT
VICTIM: Marvin Cubit
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Covered Bridge Road
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a stolen vehicle on Covered Bridge Road in Irasburg. Investigation showed that Cubit had stolen a motor vehicle. Cubit was later arrested while driving the vehicle on Coventry Station Road. Cubit was brought to the Derby Barracks for processing and was released with a citation to court on 7/23/24.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/23/2024 0830
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.