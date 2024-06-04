Submit Release
insoundz Secures $5M to Transform B2B Enterprise Audio with Gen AI

insoundz

Funding to Advance Development of Customized Audio Models for Business Applications

This funding round is a significant milestone for us and will enable us to accelerate our efforts in revolutionizing the industry with audio B2B solutions for enterprises”
— Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder & CEO of insoundz
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL , June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- insoundz, a pioneer in advanced generative AI audio technology, is thrilled to announce the completion of its $5 million SAFE round of financing. This latest investment was led by existing investors and new strategic partners.

The $5 million infusion will accelerate insoundz’s mission to help global business enterprises solve all their audio needs using fully customized, proprietary generative AI. The funding will advance the development of insoundz's cutting-edge audio technology, expand its market presence, grow sales and marketing efforts, and drive strategic initiatives into new sectors.

The key objectives for the funding include the product launch of a real-time SDK featuring customized generative AI models tailored for business applications in communication and gaming. Additionally, amplifying sales and marketing efforts to elevate brand awareness, drive customer acquisition, and spur revenue growth within the B2B enterprise sector through targeted campaigns and an expanded sales team. Furthermore, attracting top talent in engineering, sales, marketing, and business development to facilitate rapid expansion in the B2B enterprise market while also scaling the US commercial team.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from our investors and the confidence they have shown in our vision,” said Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder & CEO of insoundz. “This funding round is a significant milestone for us and will enable us to accelerate our efforts in revolutionizing the industry with audio B2B solutions for enterprises. Our innovative technology, including the upcoming release of our real-time SDK for communications and gaming, with customized generative AI models, has already garnered attention and has the potential to fundamentally redefine how audio is used commercially. We are excited to continue our journey with the backing of our investors.”

About insoundz:
insoundz is a leading innovator in generative AI audio technology, committed to transforming the way enterprises and their customers interact through sound. With a focus on cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service, insoundz helps businesses achieve superior audio experiences. insoundz solutions are being adopted across various enterprise industries, including communications, gaming, broadcasting, sports, music, entertainment as well as large-scale events. The company’s platform is designed to provide fully customized audio solutions fit enterprise needs and create lasting value through audio.

For more information, please visit www.insoundz.com

Ella Lorberbom
insoundz
ella@insoundz.com
