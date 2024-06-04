Austin Marketing Firm Boosts Results for Technology Companies with Integrated B2B Marketing Plans
Launch Marketing’s B2B marketing plans act as a customized roadmap to the development and execution of diversified marketing activities for clients.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Marketing, a provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology-focused companies, shares client results driven by the development and execution of B2B marketing plans.
With a mission to enable clients to achieve their marketing and business goals, Launch Marketing offers services to create and implement integrated B2B marketing plans. For these marketing plans, Launch Marketing outlines a customized mix of marketing strategies and tactics focused on reaching and engaging a client’s specific target audiences. These plans are formulated to act as a roadmap for driving the development and execution of each element.
Launch Marketing’s services for B2B marketing plans consist of multiple phases:
• Discovery Phase: During the initial stage of developing B2B marketing plans, Launch Marketing dives into understanding businesses by conducting interviews with internal stakeholders, performing market research and analyzing the results of past and present marketing initiatives. This process is intended to obtain 360-degree insights into a business which serve as the building blocks for the creation of B2B marketing plans.
• Marketing Plan Creation Phase: With background information gathered, Launch Marketing curates a customized marketing plan consisting of integrated marketing campaigns and activities intended to support business needs and achieve key goals. In this phase, the Launch Marketing team outlines the timing and duration for implementing each activity and defines budgets.
• Marketing Plan Implementation Phase: Upon approval of the B2B marketing plans, Launch Marketing’s full-service marketing team begins the execution phase, working with organizations in various capacities to implement marketing activities. The implementation phase works to drive businesses forward through campaign execution, tracking and optimization.
Launch Marketing’s client-centric B2B marketing plans have yielded results for clients, including increased website traffic results for a SaaS company. After the development of an integrated marketing plan, Launch supported the execution of key campaigns, leading to a 32% increase in website traffic, a 400% increase in email referral traffic in the first month and an additional 300% increase in the second month.
"Impactful B2B marketing plans require more than outlining activities to reach a specific audience; they demand strategic alignment, a deep understanding of the market, and meticulous execution every step of the way,” said Christa Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Launch Marketing. “At Launch, our comprehensive process, tailored approach and result-driven commitment to marketing plans ensures we not only reach the desired audience but also captivate them and drive conversions which results in increased business success for our clients.”
For more information on Launch Marketing’s services for developing and executing B2B marketing plans and the results they have achieved visit their website at launch-marketing.com.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is a B2B Austin marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
