FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Hours Change and Two Centers to Close This Weekend

COLUMBUS – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Ohio will have new hours of operation starting Tuesday, June 4. The three centers will now be open 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during weekdays and Saturdays. The centers in Auglaize and Delaware counties will follow updated hours until permanent closure through Saturday, June 8.

The centers in Auglaize and Delaware counties are located at:

Auglaize County Administration Building

209 S. Blackhoof St.

Wapakoneta, OH 45895

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Tues. June 4 – Sat. June 8



The Journey Fellowship

70 N. Walnut St.

Galena, OH 43021

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Tues. June 4 – Sat. June 8



The center in Logan County will remain open until further notice at:

Indian Lake EMS District Building

280 N. Oak St.

Lakeview, OH 43331

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed Sundays.



At the Disaster Recovery Centers, Ohioans with damage or loss from the March 14 tornadoes can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to learn about services and assistance programs available. In addition, survivors may apply for FEMA or SBA assistance, submit documents needed for their applications, learn the status of their applications, receive information on how to appeal, and have their questions about disaster assistance answered. Survivors may visit any center for assistance. No appointment is necessary to visit; walk-ins are welcome.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance before the July 1 deadline. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

If you have questions about your application, you can also call the FEMA Helpline. In addition to visiting a recovery center, you can submit documents for FEMA review by mail or fax or by uploading them to your DisasterAssistance.gov account. To set up a FEMA online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Apply Online” and follow the directions.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.