NAVFAC Southeast Employees earn Construction Credentials

“A certified construction manager is an individual who brings a level of professionalism, expertise, and credibility to a construction project,” said Thomas Tryon, construction director, NAVFAC Southeast Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Directorate. “This benefits our enterprise in several ways, including enhancing construction management skills, ensuring compliance with industry standards, improving risk management, and enhancing reputation.”

Certified Construction Managers are professionals who have chosen a career in construction management and have voluntarily met the prescribed criteria of the construction management certification program with regard to formal education, field experience, and demonstrated capability and understanding of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) body of knowledge.

Naval Facilities Engineering System Command, headquartered in Washington, DC, and parent command of NAVFAC Southeast, has partnered with CMAA to provide a path for employees to participate in CMAA online training — consisting of a rigorous course of instruction, third-party validation of personal construction management experience, and a certification examination.

“Our construction managers play a crucial role in overseeing construction projects for the Navy, Marine Corps, joint services, and other federal agencies,” said Cmdr. Daniel Cloutier, PWD Kings Bay Facilities, Engineering, and Acquisition Division Director. “These professionals ensure assigned projects are completed on time, within budget, in a safe work environment, and to or above the quality standards of the contract.”

The CCM is accredited by the American National Standards Institute® National Accreditation Board under the International Organization for Standardization’s 17024 standard. As of now, 15 additional employees of the NAVFAC Southeast PDC Directorate are pursuing CCM status.

NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning and design of facility projects, offering essential services in contracting, construction, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support, all of which are crucial for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast Area of Responsibility. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast is responsible for managing operations across Navy installations spanning from Charleston, South Carolina to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extending southward to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals are also engaged in the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast (SE) region, while concurrently supervising public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.