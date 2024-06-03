U.S. Sixth Fleet participates in the Romanian led exercise Dacia

Exercise Dacia is a tactical-level exercise in the Black Sea, inside Romanian territorial waters, consisting of rapid environmental analysis, mine countermeasures, logistics support and communications with NATO Allies and partners and industry.

Commander of TF-66 Rear Adm. Michael Mattis served as the U.S. Sixth Fleet spokesman and keynote speaker at the opening ceremony for the exercise in Romania.

“This exercise demonstrates our mine countermeasures and unmanned underwater vehicle capabilities, increasing our combined maritime domain awareness in the Black Sea region,” said Mattis. “As we continue to develop new concepts of operations and standards together, we collectively sharpen our competitive edge, promote security and stability and ensure all-domain access.”

Integrating new and enhanced capabilities, like unmanned vehicles, across all domains gives U.S., Allies and partner nations flexible responses to threats in support of shared interests.

Participating nations including France, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Turkiye, U.K, and the U.S. demonstrated their collective capability to retain control of territorial waters in conflict and their dedication to Black Sea security.

TF-66 is U.S. Sixth Fleet’s forward-deployable headquarters, capable of orchestrating joint, all-domain effects in a specific region through asymmetric and unconventional concepts of operations in concert with Allied, coalition, joint, interagency, and other partners to reassure Allies and partners, promote security and stability, and maintain all domain access throughout the European theater.

