Lonseal, Inc. Appoints New Sales Managers
Lonseal Inc., a leader in resilient sheet vinyl flooring, is pleased to announce that Kathryn Virgen and Richard Wilton have joined the Lonseal sales team.
— Peter Padilla, Director of Sales and Marketing
Kathryn Virgen assumes the role of Specialty Flooring Division Manager at Lonseal, overseeing a diverse portfolio spanning aviation, marine, military, exhibits/entertainment, and specialty vehicles such as EMS and converted vans. With two decades of sales experience, she has cultivated expertise not only domestically but also internationally, particularly in Mexico, where she collaborated with cruise ships. Ms. Virgen's proficiency extends beyond sales; she adeptly manages contracts and installers, fostering partnerships with prestigious industry players such as Costco. Her robust sales track record reflects her deep understanding of Lonseal's specialty flooring clientele, enabling her to tailor solutions to their unique requirements. Central to Ms. Virgen's approach is her dedication to building enduring client relationships, a quality she values most. She takes pride in her capacity to not only sustain but also expand Lonseal's business through these connections. Reflecting on her role, Ms. Virgen emphasizes her commitment to team cohesion and individual growth, aiming to cultivate a supportive environment where each member can thrive. Her vision is clear: by harnessing the collective potential of the team, Lonseal can achieve its overarching objectives.
Richard Wilton steps into the pivotal role of Eastern Regional Sales Manager (RSM) for Lonseal's Building and Construction (B&C) Interiors division, assuming oversight of the eastern territories encompassing all states east of the Mississippi River, along with Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. His mandate extends to directing, administering, and coordinating all domestic sales operations in the region, complemented by ongoing support for the eastern sales force through strategic planning and effective product communication to optimize revenue. With a wealth of over 25 years of commercial flooring experience, honed initially in the UK before making a significant impact in the USA, Mr. Wilton brings a seasoned perspective to his new position. His prior roles in regional sales management with esteemed flooring companies like Amtico and Paterre uniquely position him to manage and cultivate both existing and new national accounts with Lonseal. Having garnered various awards and recognition on both national and regional levels, Mr. Wilton is committed to propelling Lonseal Flooring to become the preferred supplier of choice for commercial sheet goods, leveraging insights gleaned from the sales team's feedback.
Both Ms. Virgen and Mr. Wilton will provide invaluable ongoing support to their respective sales force, leveraging strategic planning and effective product communication to optimize sales revenue. Both will be reporting to the Director of Sales and Marketing, Peter Padilla. “We’re excited to welcome Richard Wilton to the Lonseal family. With his years of extensive sales experience, both internationally and domestically, he is an ideal fit for our diverse customer base. His proven track record of maintaining strong relationships with independent sales agents will benefit Lonseal significantly, allowing us to bring a renewed focus to our customers. In addition, Kathryn Virgen brings a wealth of sales expertise and professionalism of over two decades to our team. She understands the importance of developing and maintaining relationships with our customers. With her enthusiasm for expanding our markets and connecting with new customers, Kathy is an invaluable addition to our team and we're thrilled to have her on board!”
With over 52 years of steadfast durability and performance across various commercial sectors, Lonseal® stands tall as the "Little Giant" in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Offering a distinctive array of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring options, Lonseal caters to diverse preferences with embossed and smooth surfaces. Their designs are meticulously crafted to suit commercial environments spanning from industrial settings to healthcare facilities. Lonseal's reach extends to an array of commercial applications, encompassing healthcare, education, fitness, corporate settings, exhibitions, entertainment stage studios, and transportation sectors such as EMS, aviation, and marine. Renowned for their quality, Lonseal's products are specified by architects and designers nationwide, reflecting their trusted reputation. For further details, visit LONSEAL.COM or contact at 310.830.7111.
