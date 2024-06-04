Bear Icebox Communications Wins Prestigious Clutch Global and Champion Awards
Recognized for Exceptional Client Service, the Chicago-Based Firm Continues to Strive for Excellence
Bear Icebox is honored to be recognized as both a 2024 Clutch Global Award Winner and Clutch Champion Award Winner for this quarter.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communications firm Bear Icebox announces it has been named a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award Winner and a 2024 Spring Clutch Champion Award Winner by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. The agencies honored were selected for their work elevating brands to new heights. Bear Icebox, the agency behind the “9-point framework for PR,” is a full-service public relations and communications firm offering a suite of solutions to growth-focused clients looking to make their mark in media.
— Bob Spoerl
“Bear Icebox is honored to be recognized as both a 2024 Clutch Global Award Winner and Clutch Champion Award Winner for this quarter,” said Bob Spoerl, co-founder of the agency and director of public relations. “These awards represent the excellent client work we have delivered this year, and look forward to continuing to provide the best service possible.”
Established in 2016, Bear Icebox has solidified itself as a leading communications agency, recognized as a top performer on Clutch.co and a leader in outlets such as Inc. Magazine--the firm received an award as an Inc. Power Partner, one of less than 25 firms worldwide--and Entrepreneur Magazine. The firm specializes in servicing clients in the manufacturing, industrial and professional services industries as well as franchising. To learn more about the impact of Bear Icebox's work for clients, visit its case studies page.
Clutch recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service. The 2024 Spring Clutch Champions earned a spot by acquiring three or more new, verified client reviews in the last six months. The 2024 Spring Clutch Global Winners Honorees were selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. In recognizing this spring’s honorees, Clutch aims to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.
ABOUT BEAR ICEBOX
Bear Icebox solves PR problems for CMOs, growth officers and entrepreneurs worldwide in need of a spark. The award-winning Chicago-based PR consultancy positions brands for their next stage of success, including hyper-growth and acquisition, early phase investments, major fundraising rounds, and successful sales and marketing/communications initiatives. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears also excels at helping mid-size companies and legacy brands build awareness to help drive lead generation and revenue growth.
The firm has worked with hundreds of clients in 20-plus markets worldwide, but specializes in servicing clients in the manufacturing, industrial and professional services industries as well as franchising and commercial real estate.
Learn more at www.bearicebox.com.
ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.
Learn more at https://clutch.co/
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
773-453-2444
email us here