Enhancing NaXum's Platform for Improved Performance and Usability
NaXum has recently implemented several updates to improve platform efficiency and user experience.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum has recently implemented several updates to improve platform efficiency and user experience. These enhancements demonstrate a commitment to continuous innovation and optimization, ensuring a smoother, more accessible user experience.
Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, optimized the APIs for the Dashboard widget. This improvement ensures the leaderboard widget loads faster and performs more efficiently, providing users with a seamless experience accessing their rankings and statistics.
Abdulmutalib Amoka, a Mobile App Engineer, developed a new Log Viewer module on the Admin Page. He created the frontend interface and integrated the Email Logs API, allowing administrators to view email logs in a Datatable format easily. This addition simplifies the process of tracking and reviewing email communications within the platform.
James Ryan Pepito, a UX Designer, designed the Member API Logs Viewer page. This user-friendly interface makes accessing and reviewing logs related to member APIs easy, enhancing the ability to monitor and manage API activities effectively.
Stephen Tabios, a UX Designer, created the Login Logs Viewer page, which provides a straightforward way to access and review login logs. This feature ensures administrators can easily track login activities, improving security and user management.
These updates highlight NaXum's dedication to refining its platform and delivering an enhanced user experience. By optimizing performance and usability, NaXum continues to meet the evolving needs of its users, ensuring a more efficient and accessible platform for everyone.
Freeman Kirby
NaXum Online Marketing Systems
+ +1 713-867-7999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube