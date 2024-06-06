Camp Aspen Unpacks Its Trunk at Tootsies Houston; Elevated Loungewear Brand Launches with Pop Up Benefitting Bo’s Place
EINPresswire.com/ -- Come gather around the fireplace at Hotel Jerome and let us tell you a story. It’s the tale of a wee silver mining town that grew into a resort destination dipped in diamonds. Aspen is where scenic majesty is bookended by frozen winter wonderlands and sun-dappled summers; townie charms easily intersect with fabulous global wealth; mountain purity meets playful debauchery; and adventure junkies hobnob with luxury connoisseurs.
But the place with almost everything was, until recently, missing one special something: a premium and playful lifestyle brand to celebrate the destination year-round. That void was the inspiration for a Houston sports entrepreneur’s foray into a new apparel line that embodies the spirit of this timelessly cool Colorado destination while playing into the whimsical nostalgia of sleepaway camps so deeply rooted within a sizable Texan contingent that has now made Aspen its home away from home.
Conceived by Patrick Ryan, Camp Aspen was born in December 2023 with an online capsule collection of unisex basics, including casual, comfy, but beautifully constructed, tees, caps, cashmere beanies, as well as fleece hoodies and crewnecks. With early success, including several item sellouts, Patrick has now turned the operational reins over to his sister Maidie Ryan, who serves as Camp Aspen’s president.
“As with many our of friends, Patrick and I immediately fell in love with Aspen. From the vantage point of a Texan, it’s a place that just feels like home, which explains the lion’s share of commercial flights – along with a hefty private plane contingent – originating from Houston and Dallas,” she says.
Each item features the Camp Aspen’s snowleaf logo, which represents the juxtaposition of winter’s frosted beauty and the promise of summer. And each purchase is accompanied by the latest issue of the brand’s collectible campzine, a stylish scrapbook of mostly real and sometimes imagined moments and memories that serve as a primer of sorts for what makes Aspen, Aspen.
The Camp Aspen team has spent the last several months refining expanded men’s and women’s elevated loungewear lines, and the new pieces launch on June 21, 2024 at www.campaspen.com.
Ahead of that release, Camp Aspen recently unpacked its trunk at landmark, Houston-based specialty retailer Tootsies with a pop up offering a first look at its new women’s collection titled “Elegant by Nature”, as well as the second edition of its campzine. Shoppers – many preparing for summer travels to cooler weather climates – snapped up items including colorful cashmere travel sets, chic sherpa vests, quarter-zip pullovers and bomber letterman jackets.
Kicking off with a by invitation cocktail party in partnership with PostScript restaurant, Texas Black Gold Distillery and Smith Devereux Winery, the four-day event benefited Bo’s Place, the only free family bereavement grief support program of its kind in the Greater Houston area.
To shop or for more information, including future Texas trunk show dates, please visit campaspen.com.
Stuart Rosenberg
