Bringing DMARC to Kuwait: PowerDMARC to Participate at Cyber First 2024
PowerDMARC is set to showcase its advanced email security solutions at Cyber First Kuwait 2024 on June 4th.KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of domain security and email authentication solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Cyber First Kuwait 2024. The event will take place on June 4th at the Radisson Blu in Kuwait, Al Hashemi Grand Ballroom, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Cyber First Kuwait is a premier platform for showcasing the latest cybersecurity technology and solutions advancements.
PowerDMARC will present its robust domain name and email authentication protocol suite, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. These solutions, combined with advanced reporting and analysis features, are designed to enhance email security significantly.
PowerDMARC currently leverages its well-rounded service suite to protect over 2,000 global organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and managed service providers (MSPs), from email-based threats.
Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of Cyber First Kuwait 2024. Our mission is to provide businesses across the globe with advanced, easy-to-implement email authentication solutions. We look forward to showcasing our platform and engaging with industry professionals to discuss the critical importance of adopting DMARC and other email security protocols in Kuwait and beyond!"
Visitors to Cyber First Kuwait 2024 can meet the PowerDMARC team at the Radisson Blu, Kuwait. For more information, please visit PowerDMARC's website at https://powerdmarc.com.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.
The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.
