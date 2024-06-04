Stratus Networks Expands Fiber Network Reach with Acquisition of iFiber
Leading regional telecommunications provider strengthens commitment to fiber-based infrastructure, enhancing data, voice, and cloud services for businessesPEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratus Networks, the premier provider of business communications solutions in the Midwest, proudly announces its acquisition of Illinois Fiber Resources Group (iFiber), a respected leader in delivering high-speed fiber optic services across northwest Illinois. The strategic acquisition underscores Stratus Networks’ dedication to expanding its fiber footprint and providing cutting-edge services to businesses of all sizes.
Fiber-optic connectivity is paramount for business success, providing much needed efficiency gains associated with faster speeds, enhanced reliability, improved security and scalability. Stratus Networks’ commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has been consistently recognized within the telecommunications industry. With a focus on fiber-based infrastructure, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services including data, internet, voice, and cloud solutions designed to drive business growth and efficiency.
“By combining our infrastructure and expertise with iFiber’s assets, we are poised to empower more businesses with best-in-class connectivity,” said Darren Feder, CEO of Stratus Networks. “This acquisition of iFiber marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver our superior services to more customers, enabling them to thrive in today’s digital economy,”
“As a firm dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, we are proud to support Stratus Networks in its strategic acquisition of iFiber,” commented Francois Laflamme, Senior Partner at Novacap. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with the Company’s vision of fostering best-in-class telecommunications services to businesses across the region.”
Since its inception, iFiber has been at the forefront of providing reliable and high-speed fiber optic access to communities in northwest Illinois, enabling economic development and bridging the digital divide.
“We are excited to have the iFiber network join forces with Stratus Networks to expand its mission of providing highly reliable fiber-based solutions and top customer care to businesses throughout the region.” said Matthew Parks, Executive Director/President of iFiber.
The acquisition of iFiber represents a strategic move by Stratus Networks to reinforce its position as the premier provider of fiber-based network solutions in the Midwest. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Stratus Networks remains dedicated to delivering transformative connectivity experiences that drive business success.
About Stratus Networks
For more than 20 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus’ technology platform and service model ensures the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience.
About Novacap
Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading North American private equity firm with over C$8B of AUM that has invested in more than 100 platform companies and completed more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in Industries, TMT, Financial Services, and Digital Infrastructure, Novacap’s deep domain expertise can accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated investment and operations teams as well as substantial capital, Novacap has the resources and knowledge that help build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York.
