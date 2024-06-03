Governor Katie Hobbs Announces New Press Secretary

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Hobbs announced the appointment of Award-Winning Journalist Liliana Soto as the new Press Secretary for the Office of the Governor. Ms. Soto transitioned to the role after a decade-long career in broadcast journalism for both English and Spanish news and after almost three years as an academic.

“As an immigrant from Sonora, Mexico and proud Arizonan, it is an honor to serve the governor and the people of the state of Arizona as press secretary. Representation matters now more than ever and I look forward to bringing my knowledge and years of experience in bilingual journalism and academia to the team.”

More about Liliana Soto

Liliana Soto is a well recognized journalist, a former news leader and educator with deep knowledge in the Latino community, investigative journalism and border issues. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated outstanding work on local and national platforms in both English and Spanish language. Liliana Soto is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU.

