Learn about pond management at free MDC workshop June 18 in Doniphan

DONIPHAN, Mo. – If you have questions about building a new pond, or enhancing an existing pond on your property, you’re invited to Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free pond management workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 18 in Doniphan.

Registration is required for this free-to-attend workshop and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201036.

“This workshop is open to all ages, and is designed to help landowners make the most of their private lakes or ponds,” said MDC Fisheries Biologist and workshop instructor Jared Brassfield. “We will cover managing small ponds and lakes, and their fisheries.”

Participants will learn best practices for building and maintaining a healthy pond directly from MDC experts in private lands and fisheries management. The workshop covers a wide variety of topics, including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, creating fish habitat, and controlling aquatic vegetation.

“We will focus on the needs of private landowners as well as homeowner associations,” Brassfield added. “Topics in the presentation will include new pond site suitability, fish stocking recommendations, and vegetation management, and we’ll also have a time for questions.”

This workshop will be held at Doniphan Community Center located at 105 Washington Street in Doniphan.

Learn more about pond management online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ys.