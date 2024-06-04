GHSP Welcomes Laurent Bresson as President and CEO
HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - GHSP, a leading global supplier of advanced technology and innovative solutions for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurent Bresson as President and CEO, effective May 29, 2024. In this position, Laurent will build upon GHSP's strong foundation and lead the company through its next phase of growth.
— David Richardson, President of JSJ
Laurent brings 28+ years of proven success in the domestic and international automotive industry to this leadership role. Most recently, Laurent served as the President and CEO of Mobex Global, a $400M tier-one automotive supplier. During his tenure, he successfully navigated the company through significant economic and operational challenges post-COVID.
Prior to his time at Mobex, Laurent held the position of President and Global Chief Operating Officer at Nexteer. In this role, he spearheaded a comprehensive transformation that resulted in doubling of the company's revenue and a substantial increase in profitability.
Laurent earned his MS degree from University of Manchester (UK) and his MBA from the University of Caen (France). In 2016 Laurent received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Michigan & the Northern Ohio Region.
“I am delighted and honored to step into the role of President and CEO at this remarkable company with exceptional technology and talent,” said Laurent. “I look forward to leading with passion and dedication and driving our collective success to new heights.”
Laurent will succeed Dan Dawiedczyk, who served as GHSP’s President for three years.
“JSJ Corporation is thrilled to welcome Laurent to GHSP,” stated David Richardson, President of JSJ. “His proven ability to revitalize companies in the automotive space makes him the right person to ensure GHSP can thrive into the future. Laurent embodies the leadership style we need to achieve our ambitious goals.”
About GHSP
GHSP is a leading global supplier of mechanical and electromechanical systems to the automotive and transportation industries. GHSP was originally established in 1924 and has since expanded to locations all around the world. GHSP is part of the JSJ family of companies.
