GHSP Welcomes Gina Chan as Chief Financial Officer
GHSP, a leading global supplier for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gina Chan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GHSP, a leading global supplier of advanced technology and innovative solutions for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gina Chan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 1st, 2023. In this role, Gina will provide vision, strategy and development of business processes and people development that ensure implementation and deployment of sound financial controls through all GHSP.
Gina brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the automotive sector, having held key positions at prominent companies such as Continental and Eaton. Her impressive track record includes successfully revitalizing organizations to enhance overall profitability, drive synergies, and implement sustainable process improvements.
According to Gina, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside a leadership team that has fostered innovation, creativity and partnership with our customers and supply base. I am eager to use my skills and experience to help charter GHSP into sustainable long-term success as we reach our 100-year milestone in 2024.”
Gina's professional journey began in software engineering, where she played a pivotal role in developing assembly code for Timex Ironman watches. Seamlessly transitioning into automotive embedded software design for chassis and interior products, Gina demonstrated versatility and a deep understanding of the industry.
Over the years, Gina has held numerous roles with increasing responsibilities across multiple business areas. A significant turning point in her career occurred in 2011 when she made a cross-functional transition into finance and controlling. Her foundation in finance was further strengthened by her association with the Controllers Akademie in Germany. This equipped her with skills and leadership in business controlling, profit and loss (P&L) responsibility, and ultimately led to her role as Vice President of Finance.
Beyond her professional achievements, Gina is an active advocate for community engagement. She volunteers at the Care House of Oakland County and Grace Centers of Hope, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the boardroom.
“GHSP is excited to welcome Gina Chan to the executive leadership team,” says Dan Dawiedczyk, President of GHSP. “We are confident that her wealth of financial and industry experience along with her strategic acumen will contribute significantly to the company's continued success.”
About GHSP
GHSP is a leading global supplier of mechanical and electromechanical systems to the automotive, transportation, and appliance industries. GHSP was originally established in 1924 and has since expanded to locations all around the world.
