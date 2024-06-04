The Hills Cabins Vineyard Property and Host Awarded Luxe Airbnb Designation
The Vineyard is an exceptional property and this designation is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to providing our guests with the best possible vacation experience”BROKEN BOW, OK, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hills Cabins is proud to announce that The Vineyard property, one of its portfolio of luxury homes in the exclusive Woodland Hills development in Broken Bow, OK, has been awarded the Luxe Airbnb designation. This is the first such designation in Broken Bow and the state of Oklahoma.
The Luxe Airbnb designation is reserved for extraordinary homes vetted for process on Airbnb, and is awarded based on a number of factors, including the quality of the accommodations, the amenities offered, and the overall guest experience. Each Luxe property must go through a strict 300-point inspection process by an independent evaluator to receive this designation. Guests of Luxe properties receive a dedicated custom trip designer who can incorporate chefs, drivers and massage therapists into your itinerary. The Vineyard property meets all of these criteria, and offers guests a truly luxurious vacation experience.
The Hills Cabins portfolio includes a variety of luxury homes that meet all of these standards. The cabin’s locations in the Woodland Hills development are all in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, just minutes from Broken Bow Lake and Beavers Bend State Park. All properties are surrounded by nature and forest and offer stunning views of the mountains and the lake, as well as a variety of amenities, such as hot tubs, fireplaces, and outdoor decks.
In addition to the luxurious accommodations, The Hills Cabins also offers guests concierge service and occasion packages (birthday, anniversary, etc.) and a variety of other activities and amenities to enjoy. Guests can explore the nearby Broken Bow Lake and Beavers Bend State Park, go hiking or biking in the Ouachita Mountains, or visit the many shops and restaurants in the area.
“We are thrilled to be named a Luxe Host and that The Vineyard has been awarded the Luxe Airbnb designation,” said Kristen Falatko, Owner, The Hills Cabins. “Like all of our properties, The Vineyard is an exceptional property and offers guests a truly one-of-a-kind retreat. This designation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are committed to providing our guests with the best possible vacation experience.”
The Hills Cabins is a great option for guests looking for a luxurious and memorable vacation in Broken Bow, OK.
About The Hills Cabins:
The Hills Cabins is a leading provider of luxury vacation rentals in Broken Bow, OK. The company offers a wide variety of modern luxury homes to choose from, all of which are located in beautiful natural settings. Certain of the properties are also pet friendly. The Hills Cabins is committed to providing its guests with an unforgettable vacation experience.
We are a family-owned management group that provides the service of a large management company, offering luxury getaways with unsurpassed customer service!
To learn more about any of our luxury properties or to book your next vacation getaway, please visit our website at www.thehillscabins.com or call us at 469.885.3871.
