Texas Renaissance Festival Issues Statement, Maintains Neutral Stance on HBO Docuseries

About

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre re-creation of a 16th Century European village. Over the eight themed weekends from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1, 2024, patrons experience world renowned live entertainment, works by master artists, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games, and interactive characters. The festival is in Todd Mission, Texas 50 miles northwest of downtown Houston. For more information, visit www.texrenfest.com.

Texas Renaissance Festival