The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) today issued a statement about the HBO docuseries featuring some of its staff and former employees.

TODD MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) today issued a statement saying the organization is aware of the HBO docuseries which features some of the organization's staff and former employees. While they acknowledge the quality of production and the participation of individuals associated with their organization, TRF emphasizes its commitment to remaining neutral in its public statements regarding external productions.

As an organization, TRF strives to provide a diverse and inclusive environment for all patrons and participants. While they appreciate opportunities for exposure and recognition, TRF believes in maintaining impartiality regarding media representations of our festival and its community.

"While we cannot comment on the content or portrayal within the HBO docuseries, we extend our best wishes to all involved in the production," said a statement issued by TRF. "We hope that viewers will enjoy the series and gain insight into the unique experiences and talents of those featured."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact the Texas Renaissance Festival marketing director, Miranda Ramírez at mramirez@texrenfest.com.

Texas Renaissance Festival Issues Statement, Maintains Neutral Stance on HBO Docuseries

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre re-creation of a 16th Century European village. Over the eight themed weekends from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1, 2024, patrons experience world renowned live entertainment, works by master artists, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games, and interactive characters. The festival is in Todd Mission, Texas 50 miles northwest of downtown Houston. For more information, visit www.texrenfest.com.

Texas Renaissance Festival Issues Statement, Maintains Neutral Stance on HBO Docuseries
