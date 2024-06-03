Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi Visits Burundi

From May 29 to 31, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi visited Burundi. President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye met with Liu, and Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Burundi Ferdinand Bashikako held talks with him. Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping attended relevant events.

Liu Yuxi said that China and Burundi are all-weather friends and all-round partners. In recent years, the two countries have witnessed frequent high-level interactions and fruitful cooperation in various fields, and bilateral relations have continued to deepen. China is willing to work with Burundi to implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, continue to move forward hand in hand on the path of development and revitalization, and jointly host the new summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), so as to bring more tangible benefits to the people of China, Burundi and Africa.

Burundi highly appreciates the bilateral relationship and thanks China for providing strong support for the country's economic and social development. Burundi is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, maintain close coordination on multilateral affairs, jointly prepare for the summit of FOCAC, and promote greater development in Burundi-China and Africa-China relations.