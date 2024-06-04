Warriors Heart Michael O’Dell joins 2024 TFE Mission to Mount Kilimanjaro in support of Frontline Healing Foundation

Warriors Heart Executive Director and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Michael O’Dell joins forces with 5 non-profit teams for 2024 TFE Mission to Mount Kilimanjaro, in support of Frontline Healing Foundation.

While actively training for the 2024 TFE Mission to Mount Kilimanjaro, Warriors Heart Executive Director and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Michael O’Dell emphasizes how fitness plays an important role in healing for warriors.

"TFE is on a journey to reach the summit of the largest free-standing mountain in the world, Mount Kilimanjaro! Join us as we embark on a mission to raise substantial funds for 5 veteran non-profits," Warriors Heart Executive Director Michael O'Dell.

L to R: Warriors Heart Executive Director and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Michael O’Dell and CEO/Founder Josh Lannon climbed Mount Kilimanjaro Summit.