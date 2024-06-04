Warriors Heart Michael O’Dell joins 2024 TFE Mission to Mount Kilimanjaro in support of Frontline Healing Foundation
Warriors Heart Executive Director and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Michael O’Dell joins forces with 5 non-profit teams for 2024 TFE Mission to Mount Kilimanjaro, in support of Frontline Healing Foundation.
While actively training for the 2024 TFE Mission to Mount Kilimanjaro, Warriors Heart Executive Director and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Michael O’Dell emphasizes how fitness plays an important role in healing for warriors.
"TFE is on a journey to reach the summit of the largest free-standing mountain in the world, Mount Kilimanjaro! Join us as we embark on a mission to raise substantial funds for 5 veteran non-profits," Warriors Heart Executive Director Michael O'Dell.
L to R: Warriors Heart Executive Director and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Michael O’Dell and CEO/Founder Josh Lannon climbed Mount Kilimanjaro Summit.
Warriors Heart Executive Director and Veteran Michael O’Dell joins 2024 Task Force Expedition (TFE) to raise funds and awareness for veteran organizations.
O’Dell is actively training and emphasizes, “TFE is on a journey to reach the summit of the largest free-standing mountain in the world, Mount Kilimanjaro! The journey is what matters most. Join us as we embark on a mission to raise substantial funds for some amazing organizations that help warriors and their families sustain their journey, and reach their own summits.”
Each TFE team consists of a nonprofit organization and an industry sponsor. The expedition is entirely funded by these sponsors, who have chosen the nonprofits they wish to support. Team Frontline Healing Foundation (FHF) is sponsored by Crye Precision and Staccato.
O’Dell is honored to support the Frontline Healing Foundation for this TFE summit climb and fundraiser because FHF funds many financial hardship scholarships for veterans and first responders who do not have insurance or the means to fund their treatment.
“Fitness in Healing” has been a core part of O’Dell’s long-term recovery since getting sober eight years ago. The transition from military life to being a civilian brought many challenges. O’Dell explains, “In 2016, I went to prison. I had nothing better to do than read and work out, so that’s what I did for two years straight – setting my soul on fire for sobriety and physical fitness. I rededicated myself to the values that were instilled in me when I earned that EGA (Eagle Globe and Anchor). I said enough was enough, and embarked on my personal journey to recovery.”
While on parole, O’Dell met Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Josh Lannon in 2018 while working out at the Cross Fit gym. Lannon offered him a job as a Warriors Heart Admissions Advocate answering their 24x7 hotline that was a lifeline. As the Executive Director of their Command Center today, O’Dell adds, “At Warriors Heart we believe in ‘Strength Through Healing’. Each warrior has a summit, it takes strength, courage, tenacity and willingness to stay on that journey.” Warriors Heart is the first and only private and accredited healing center in the U.S. that exclusively treats warriors (military, veterans and first responders) struggling with addiction, PTSD, anxiety, depression, trauma and co-occurring issues (https://warriorsheart.com/connect).
While the TFE climb itself is non-competitive, the true challenge lies in fundraising, the goal is to raise $500,000 collectively. At the end of the fundraising period, all collected funds will be equally distributed among the nonprofits, ensuring that every organization benefits significantly from the campaign.
TFE Participating Teams and Sponsors:
- Team ASA Foundation sponsored by SilencerCo
- Team Frontline Healing Foundation sponsored by Crye Precision & Staccato
- Team Special Operations Care Fund (SOC-F) sponsored by Elevated Silence
- Team Special Operations Wounded Warriors (SOWW) sponsored by Brownells
- Team UK sponsored by Edgar Brothers and Reptilia
Jeremy Morton, Executive Director of SOC-F and Secretary of Task Force Expedition, adds, “I recently read a quote that’s commonly attributed to an African proverb that says, ‘if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. I can think of no better way to capture the essence of TFE, which exists to bring people and organizations together in order to literally and figuratively climb whatever mountains lie ahead.”
This “once in a lifetime” adventure will also be documented by Prelude Films, who aims to generate significant support and exposure for the five participating nonprofits.
WHERE TO DONATE TO SUPPORT 5 WARRIOR NON-PROFITS
https://TaskForceExpedition.com
MEDIA CONTACT for Warriors Heart:
Liz Kelly, 310-987-7207
ABOUT: Task Force Expedition (Atlanta, Georgia) Task Force Expedition (TFE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funding and awareness for vital causes through exhilarating, once-in-a-lifetime adventures. By documenting these expeditions, TFE creates compelling content that serves as a powerful force multiplier, amplifying the reach and impact of the nonprofits involved. For more information about Task Force Expedition, the participating teams, and how to support their mission, visit https://TaskForceExpedition.com.
ABOUT: The Frontline Healing Foundation, formerly known as Warriors Heart Foundation, was built to unite the power of social responsibility, sustainability, and the healing of our warrior class (Active Duty Military, Veterans, and First Responders). This foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports programs that address the unmet needs of suffering servicemen and women. Frontline Healing Foundation subsidizes the cost of treatment for substance abuse through inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, MeRT Brain Treatment, and K9s. The purpose of the Foundation is to assist our Warriors who may not have insurance or the means to fund their healing. https://frontlinehealingfoundation.org
ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, and in FOXNews.com, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect
