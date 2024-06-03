Ewing Sarcoma Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2024-2034), States DelveInsight

Ewing Sarcoma Market Insight

DelveInsight’s Ewing Sarcoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Ewing Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ewing Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ewing Sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ewing Sarcoma Market Report:

The Ewing Sarcoma market size was valued approximately USD 30 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Within the EU4 countries, Germany holds the largest market share for Ewing Sarcoma, comprising approximately 25% of the total market share of the EU4 countries and the UK.

By 2034, it is anticipated that Seclidemstat in combination with TC will dominate the Ewing Sarcoma market among emerging therapies in the second-line and beyond (2L+) setting, capturing the highest market share.

In the seven major markets (7MM), the United States recorded the highest incidence of Ewing Sarcoma, constituting approximately 41% of the total cases.

Within the EU4, Germany reported the highest number of Ewing sarcoma cases, making up approximately 15% of the total cases, while Italy had the lowest incidence.

In the US, the age group of 10-14 years had the highest proportion of Ewing sarcoma cases, accounting for approximately 30%, followed by the age group of 15-19 years, which comprised 26% of the total cases in 2023.

Ewing Sarcoma affects teenagers and young adults frequently. With an estimated prevalence of 1.5 cases per million children, adolescents, and young adults, according to the SEER registry, it is primarily detected in populations of European ancestry, and a genetic explanation has been put forth

Around 200 to 250 Ewing Sarcoma event cases have been reported in the United States, compared to 600 diagnosed cases each year in Europe

Since the expected incidence of Ewing's sarcoma among people of European heritage is 1.5 per million, EU5 has a sizable number of cases among the 7MM

Key Ewing Sarcoma Companies: Gradalis, Eisai, Tyme, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Scientific Affairs, Astellas Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Gradalis, Inc., Pfizer, Eisai Inc., PharmaMar, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Sanofi, and others

Key Ewing Sarcoma Therapies: Vigil, Eribulin mesylate, SM-88, SeclidemstatSP 2577, Lurbinectedin, Trabectedin 1 MG [Yondelis], Linsitinib, Abemaciclib, Temozolomide, CP-751,871, Eribulin mesylate, Zalypsis, exatecan mesylate, plerixafor, and others

The Ewing Sarcoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that men are more frequently effected than women (with 3:2), in case of Ewing Sarcoma

The Ewing Sarcoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ewing Sarcoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ewing Sarcoma market dynamics.

Ewing Sarcoma Overview

Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that primarily affects the bones or soft tissues. It most commonly occurs in children and young adults, usually between the ages of 5 and 20 years old, but it can also occur in older adults.

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ewing Sarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Ewing Sarcoma

Prevalent Cases of Ewing Sarcoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Ewing Sarcoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ewing Sarcoma

Ewing Sarcoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ewing Sarcoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ewing Sarcoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ewing Sarcoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ewing Sarcoma Therapies and Key Companies

Vigil: Gradalis

Eribulin mesylate: Eisai

SM-88: Tyme

SeclidemstatSP 2577: Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Lurbinectedin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Trabectedin 1 MG [Yondelis]: Janssen Scientific Affairs

Linsitinib: Astellas Pharma

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

Temozolomide: Gradalis, Inc.

CP-751,871: Pfizer

Eribulin mesylate: Eisai Inc.

Zalypsis: PharmaMar

exatecan mesylate: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

plerixafor: Sanofi

Ewing Sarcoma Market Strengths

The prognosis for Ewing Sarcoma patients is generally better than for other types of bone cancer, with a 5-year survival rate of around 80%

Ewing Sarcoma Market Opportunities

Constant research and well defined clinical trials may help in identifying potential novel treatments and improve outcomes for Ewing Sarcoma patients

Scope of the Ewing Sarcoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ewing Sarcoma Companies: Gradalis, Eisai, Tyme, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Scientific Affairs, Astellas Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Gradalis, Inc., Pfizer, Eisai Inc., PharmaMar, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Sanofi, and others

Key Ewing Sarcoma Therapies: Vigil, Eribulin mesylate, SM-88, SeclidemstatSP 2577, Lurbinectedin, Trabectedin 1 MG [Yondelis], Linsitinib, Abemaciclib, Temozolomide, CP-751,871, Eribulin mesylate, Zalypsis, exatecan mesylate, plerixafor, and others

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Ewing Sarcoma current marketed and Ewing Sarcoma emerging therapies

Ewing Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Ewing Sarcoma market drivers and Ewing Sarcoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Ewing Sarcoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ewing Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

