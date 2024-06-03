Under Secretary Marisa Lago’s Visit to Guatemala Advances Bilateral Trade and Investment Ties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 30, 2024

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – Today, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago concluded her official visit to Guatemala from May 28 to 30 reaffirm the Department of Commerce’s commitment to deepening U.S.-Guatemala commercial relations, strengthening strategic partnerships, and driving inclusive economic growth.

During her visit, Under Secretary Lago met with several counterparts in President Bernardo Arévalo’s administration including Vice Minister of the Interior and President of the National Port Commission Werner Ovalle, Minister of Finance Jonathan Menkos, Minister of Economy Gabriela Garcia, and Vice Minister of Transportation Fernando Suriano.

“The United States is an essential commercial partner for Guatemala, ranking as its top trading partner and source of investment,” said Under Secretary Lago. “As the United States accounts for over a third of Guatemala’s international trade and nearly 20 percent of all foreign direct investment, I look forward to the many new commercial opportunities that our two countries will cultivate in the months and years ahead.”

The Under Secretary also held several engagements with U.S. and Guatemalan business leaders to hear about opportunities and challenges they face in the Guatemalan market and ways in which the U.S. Department of Commerce can collaborate with the Government of Guatemala to advance mutually beneficial trade and investment. Over the course of her visit, she toured PepsiCo’s packaging facility in Guatemala City to learn more about their operations in Guatemala and discuss the importance of good regulatory practices in the food and beverage industries. She also served as the keynote speaker for the American Chamber of Commerce in Guatemala’s 57th Anniversary event, where she also met with the organization’s leadership to discuss the business environment and opportunities to deepen trade and investment ties.

Additionally, Under Secretary Lago convened a breakfast roundtable discussion with Guatemalan businesswomen to learn more about issues and opportunities impacting businesses from underserved communities in Guatemala, including indigenous communities, and ways for the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Government of Guatemala to collaborate to promote equity and the economic empowerment of indigenous women.

Under Secretary Lago’s travel to Guatemala follows other recent historic U.S. government engagement, including Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez’s March visit to hold the inaugural U.S.-Guatemala High Level Economic Dialogue, the first of its kind for Central America.

