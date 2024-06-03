ITA Establishes Strategic Partnership with International Education Service Provider to Promote U.S. International Education Sector Exports

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, June 3, 2024

WASHINGTON - To advance its promotion of the United States as the premier destination for international students, the International Trade Administration (ITA) announced a new Strategic Partnership with BONARD Education, a market research and strategic development firm specializing in international education, during the NAFSA Annual Conference last week.

Through the new Strategic Partnership, ITA and BONARD Education will engage in collaborative efforts to share best practices on education service exports, create a toolkit to help capture and report economic data showcasing the impact of international education exports, and other activities to assist U.S. educational service providers and study state consortia to pursue export opportunities.

ITA created the Strategic Partnership Program to better leverage the work of trade associations, chambers of commerce, educational institutions, and other organizations to advance ITA’s mission of supporting the international competitiveness of U.S. industry and promoting U.S. exports, including education services. ITA’s Strategic Partnerships broaden and deepen outreach by enabling ITA to share critical export and investment information with millions of U.S. businesses. To learn more, visit www.trade.gov/strategic-partnership-program.

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.

About BONARD Education

Established in 2007, BONARD Education is an independent market research and strategic development firm specializing in international education. BONARD accompanies education providers, associations, governments, and investors on their journey to make international education a transparent, thriving, and transformative industry. BONARD is a member of ESOMAR World Research and provides global student mobility data, benchmarks and analytical tools as well as advisory backed by in-field research. Learn more about BONARD Education at www.bonardeducation.com.

