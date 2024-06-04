Prefix Corporation Expands Defense Market Capabilities with Addition of CARC Painting Application.

Prefix is an ideal source for low-volume manufacturing, and components can have CARC applied in the same facility. The Prefix Quality Team conducts foreign debris analysis testing to ensure Defense specifications are met. Prefix Corporation celebrates 45 years in business in 2024.

Chemical Agent Resistant Coating (CARC) is designed to make metal surfaces resistant to corrosion by chemical agents, and easily decontaminated after exposure.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prefix Corporation, a leader in product development, prototyping, and manufacturing services, proudly announces the expansion of its defense market capabilities through the introduction of Chemical Agent Resistant Coating (CARC) painting application. This strategic addition marks a significant enhancement to Prefix's comprehensive suite of services, positioning the company as a key partner to the defense sector.

CARC painting, a specialized coating used extensively in military applications, is designed to provide superior protection against chemical, biological, and radioactive threats. This robust, durable coating ensures that military vehicles, equipment, and infrastructure can withstand harsh environments and decontamination processes, maintaining operational readiness and personnel safety. With this new capability, Prefix Corporation is set to meet the increasing demands of defense clients for high-quality, resilient, and compliant coating solutions.

"The integration of CARC painting application is a testament to our commitment to serving the defense industry with cutting-edge solutions," said Prefix Corporation CEO, Eric Zeile. "We recognize the critical importance of protecting our armed forces and their equipment. By offering CARC painting, we are enhancing our ability to deliver fully compliant and highly durable products that meet stringent military standards."

Prefix Corporation's state-of-the-art facility in Rochester Hills has been outfitted with CARC painting technology and staffed by a team of experts trained in the application and quality control of this specialized coating.

The company's expansion into CARC painting aligns with its broader strategy to diversify its offerings and strengthen its position in the defense market. With a robust portfolio that already includes design, engineering, rapid prototyping, and low-volume manufacturing, the addition of CARC painting further solidifies Prefix's reputation as a one-stop solution provider for defense contractors and military agencies.

"Prefix Corporation has always been at the forefront of technological advancement and industry standards," said Zeile. "Our entry into CARC painting is a natural progression that enhances our value proposition and expands our capability to serve the defense sector more comprehensively."

Prefix Corporation invites defense contractors and military agencies to explore the enhanced capabilities offered through its new CARC painting services. For more information, please visit www.prefix.com or contact Prefix Corporation at (248) 650-1330.

Prefix Corporation works in Defense, Automotive, Aviation, Entertainment, and other industries.