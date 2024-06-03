ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market and Epidemiology 2034: Therapies, FDA Approvals, Forecast by DelveInsight

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report:

The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market size was valued approximately USD 1,300 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, Germany holds the largest market share among the EU4 countries, totaling approximately USD 90 million.

In the US, the combination of aromatase inhibitor and CDK4/6 inhibitor is projected to achieve the greatest market share in the first-line setting, generating revenue of around USD 500 million in 2023.

In February 2024, Arvinas and Pfizer disclosed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bestowed Fast Track Designation (FTD) upon vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for treating adults with estrogen receptor (ER) positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who had undergone prior treatment with endocrine-based therapy.

On January 27, 2023, ORSERDU (elacestrant) received approval in the United States for the treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men with advanced or metastatic breast cancer that is estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2−), and has progressed following at least one line of endocrine therapy, and with mutations in the ESR1 gene.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hormone Receptor (HR) Positive Breast Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM) amounted to approximately 1,219,000 in 2023.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer in the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately 43,000 in 2023.

The total number of cases of metastatic breast cancer in the United States reached around 155,500 in 2023. Additionally, these cases are projected to rise by 2034.

In 2023, within the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of cases of ESR1-mutated HR-positive metastatic breast cancer, totaling around 5,000 cases, followed by France with 4,000 cases. Spain had the fewest cases compared to other EU4 countries and the UK throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

Future treatments (First-line) like Giredestrant + Palbociclib, Amcenestrant + Palbociclib, and Camizestrant (AZD9833) + Palbociclib have the potential to significantly alter the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market

Key ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Radius Pharmaceuticals/ Menarini Group, Pfizer, G1 Therapeutics, Sanofi, Sun PharmaAdvanced Research Company, Zenopharm, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, H3 Biomedicine/ Eisai, Roche, and others

Key ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Camizestrant (AZD9833), OP1250, Camizestrant (AZD9833), Lasofoxifene, SCO-120, Elacestrant (RAD1901), Ibrance (Palbociclib), Amcenestrant, Rintodestrant (G1T48), G1 Therapeutics, ZB716, ARV-471, Lasofoxifene, H3B-6545, Giredestrant(RG6171, GDC9545), and others

The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology based on Treatment Line-specific Cases analyzed that in 2021 out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer, in the United States, 72% were from the first-line

The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market dynamics.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview

ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer refers to a subtype of breast cancer characterized by mutations in the estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) gene. ESR1 mutations can occur in breast cancer cells and may confer resistance to endocrine therapies, such as aromatase inhibitors and selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs).

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Prevalent Cases of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Camizestrant (AZD9833): AstraZeneca

OP1250: Olema Pharmaceuticals

Elacestrant (RAD1901): Radius Pharmaceuticals/ Menarini Group

Ibrance (Palbociclib): Pfizer

Amcenestrant: Sanofi

Rintodestrant (G1T48): G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics: Sun PharmaAdvanced Research Company

ZB716: Zenopharm

ARV-471: Arvinas

Lasofoxifene: SermonixPharmaceuticals

H3B-6545: H3 Biomedicine/ Eisai

Giredestrant(RG6171, GDC9545): Roche

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Strengths

ORSERDU is the first endocrine innovation in 20 years specifically targeting ESR1 mutations in ER+, HER2−, advanced, or metastatic breast cancer patients with disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy.

ESR1 mutations are common in breast cancer, and research focuses on understanding their mechanisms and developing targeted therapies.

Combination therapies have shown promise in treatingESR1-mutant breast cancer, which could improve outcomes for patients

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Opportunities

There is a need for new ET agents with strong and durable activity in heavily treated patients, including after standard-of-care first-line therapy with CDK4/6 inhibitors and in those withESR1mutations

Advances in genomics and precision medicine could lead to more personalized treatment options for patients withESR1mutations

Clinical trials investigating new therapies or combinations of therapies could improve patient outcomes

An improved understanding of the mechanisms behindESR1mutationscould lead to the development of more effective targeted therapies

Scope of the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Radius Pharmaceuticals/ Menarini Group, Pfizer, G1 Therapeutics, Sanofi, Sun PharmaAdvanced Research Company, Zenopharm, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, H3 Biomedicine/ Eisai, Roche, and others

Key ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Camizestrant (AZD9833), OP1250, Camizestrant (AZD9833), Lasofoxifene, SCO-120, Elacestrant (RAD1901), Ibrance (Palbociclib), Amcenestrant, Rintodestrant (G1T48), G1 Therapeutics, ZB716, ARV-471, Lasofoxifene, H3B-6545, Giredestrant(RG6171, GDC9545), and others

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer current marketed and ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer emerging therapies

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market drivers and ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

4. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

9. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

11. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Drivers

16. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Barriers

17. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Appendix

18. ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

