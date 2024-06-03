Esophageal Cancer Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by (2024-2034), Analyzes DelveInsight

Esophageal Cancer Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Esophageal Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Esophageal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Esophageal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report:

Among the 7MM countries Esophageal Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, approximately 20,600 diagnosed incident cases of esophageal cancer were reported in the US.

Within the EU4 countries and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed incidence of esophageal cancer, totaling approximately 10,700 cases, while Italy reported the lowest diagnosed incidence with around 2,200 cases in 2023.

In 2023, Japan represented approximately 35% of the total diagnosed incident cases of esophageal cancer among the seven major markets (7MM).

In 2023, approximately 16,300 cases were reported for males and around 4,300 cases for females in the US.

As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2022), there were 18,950, 18,669, and 18,090 new cases of Esophageal Cancer in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. The CDC provided data on the number of Esophageal Cancer cases spanning from 1999 to 2019.

According to the Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results Program (SEER) (2022), there were 20,640 new cases of Esophageal Cancer reported in 2022, representing approximately 1.1% of all new cancer cases.

Key Esophageal Cancer Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Zymeworks, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, BeiGene, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences, and others

Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies: Zanidatamab, Tislelizumab, XB002, LGK974, Abemaciclib, ladiratuzumab vedotin, ATRC-101, SGN-PDL1V, RO7247669, THOR-707, Letetresgene Autoleucel, TNO155, Anlotinib Hydrochloride, Larotinib, SCT-I10A, Serplulimab, CS1001, Camrelizumab, Durvalumab, Sym021, Spartalizumab, Sym022, Sym023, Regorafenib, S095033, INCB099318, RO7121661, KF-0210, SCT200, Ramucirumab, Cabozantinib, JAB-3068, Onivyde, JAB-3312, SGN-B6A, RAPA-201,Ociperlimab, SI B001,Apatinib, and others

The Esophageal Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Esophageal Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Esophageal Cancer market dynamics.

Esophageal Cancer Overview

Esophageal cancer refers to the development of cancerous cells in the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach. The esophagus is part of the digestive system and is located between the throat (pharynx) and the stomach. Esophageal cancer can occur when the cells lining the esophagus undergo abnormal changes and start growing uncontrollably.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology

The Esophageal Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Esophageal Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Esophageal Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Esophageal Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Esophageal Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Esophageal Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Zanidatamab: Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Zymeworks

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Durvalumab: Celgene/MedImmune

Tucatinib: Seagen

M1231: Merck KGaA

APX 005M: Apexigen

Erdafitinib: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Margetuximab: MacroGenics

AN-0025: Adlai Nortye

Esophageal Cancer Market Strengths

The emerging asset zanidatamab has a novel mechanism of action, where it uses biparatropic binding to bind to two distinct HER2 epitopes: ECD2 and ECD4. This would end up providing HER2-positive patients with a novel treatment option with increased efficacy.

Innovations in the diagnostic landscape of esophageal cancer is set to help diagnose the disease earlier, significantly improving prognosis of its treatment.

Esophageal Cancer Market Opportunities

The emerging asset zanidatamab has a novel mechanism of action, which makes it a promising asset. But the drug is a treatment option for only HER2 positive patients. Thus, there is a huge opportunity for drugs having novel mechanism of action to enter the treatment landscape and address a larger patient pool.

Identifying additional potentially targetable biomarkers and their effective targeting by novel molecules could significantly improve patient outcomes in patients with low expression of known targetable biomarkers like PD-L1 and HER2.

Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Esophageal Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, BeiGene, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences, and others

Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Zanidatamab, Tislelizumab, XB002, LGK974, Abemaciclib, ladiratuzumab vedotin, ATRC-101, SGN-PDL1V, RO7247669, THOR-707, Letetresgene Autoleucel, TNO155, Anlotinib Hydrochloride, Larotinib, SCT-I10A, Serplulimab, CS1001, Camrelizumab, Durvalumab, Sym021, Spartalizumab, Sym022, Sym023, Regorafenib, S095033, INCB099318, RO7121661, KF-0210, SCT200, Ramucirumab, Cabozantinib, JAB-3068, Onivyde, JAB-3312, SGN-B6A, RAPA-201,Ociperlimab, SI B001,Apatinib, and others

Esophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Esophageal Cancer current marketed and Esophageal Cancer emerging therapies

Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics: Esophageal Cancer market drivers and Esophageal Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Esophageal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.