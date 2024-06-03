OP360 Introduces AI-Powered Agent Ecosystem for Enhanced Customer Support

OP360 announced the launch of its AI-powered agent ecosystem. This approach combines skilled agents with AI technology to deliver improved customer experiences.

Our people are the cornerstone of our business model. By investing in AI to enhance their remarkable capabilities, we create growth opportunities for our team and set a new benchmark for quality.” — Aaron Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer

OP360 addresses the challenges of traditional customer support by equipping its agents with AI-powered tools, enabling them to provide optimized support at every stage of the customer journey.

The AI-powered agent ecosystem features four components:

Accelerated Training and Development: Simulated sandbox environments increase speed to proficiency for new agents and facilitate seasonal scaling.

Agent Assist & Productivity: AI-powered tools enable clear interactions and provide real-time information access, accelerating upskilling and reducing average handle time (AHT).

Adaptive Workforce Management: Optimized planning, scheduling, and self-service maximize team and agent impact.

Automated QA & Analytics: Quality adherence and performance monitoring are ensured through automated tools.

“At OP360, our people are the cornerstone of our business model and strategic decisions. By investing in AI to enhance their remarkable capabilities, we create growth opportunities for our team and set a new benchmark for quality customer experience for our clients,” said Aaron Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer of OP360.

OP360’s commitment to leveraging proven technology is evident through our partner marketplace, where we vet technology providers and integrate tools that maximize outcomes at each stage of the agent’s journey. The results: new agents are onboarded 2x faster, CSAT increases by 18%, productivity improves by 25%, and reporting time is reduced by 80%.

About OP360

OP360 provides customer support solutions, back-office support, and content moderation dedicated to delivering optimal customer experiences and operations through skilled agents and AI technology. With a focus on improvement and a commitment to empowering their team, OP360 creates a better way to outsource.

For more information, visit www.op360.com/AI-Powered-Agents/