Epidermolysis Bullosa Market to Observe Impressive Growth by (2024-2034), Evaluates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s Epidermolysis Bullosa Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.
NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Epidermolysis Bullosa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Epidermolysis Bullosa market dynamics.
DelveInsight’s “Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Epidermolysis Bullosa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epidermolysis Bullosa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Epidermolysis Bullosa market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.
Some of the key facts of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report:
The Epidermolysis Bullosa market size was valued at ~USD 1,700 Million in the year 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
In 2023, the Epidermolysis Bullosa market size in the US, among the seven major markets (7MM), reached approximately USD 1,300 million, marking the highest figure. It is projected to undergo further growth by 2034.
In 2023, the United States had the highest prevalence of Epidermolysis Bullosa cases, making up approximately 65% of the total cases among the seven major markets (7MM). Meanwhile, the EU4 countries and the UK comprised around 30%, and Japan accounted for approximately 5% of the total population share in the same year.
As per DelveInsight's projections, approximately 18,000 cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa simplex, 1,450 cases of junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa, and 8,500 cases of dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa were reported in the United States in 2023.
Key Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies: Krystal Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, Krystal Biotech, Castle Creek Biosciences, RegeneRx/ Lenus Therapeutics, and others
Key Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies: VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), FILSUVEZ (oleogel-S10), EB-101, D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), B-VEC, FCX-007, RGN-137, and others
Epidermolysis Bullosa Overview
Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a group of rare genetic disorders characterized by fragile skin that blisters and forms painful sores in response to minor friction or trauma. This condition is caused by mutations in genes responsible for producing proteins that help anchor the layers of the skin together.
Epidermolysis Bullosa Market
The dynamics of the Epidermolysis Bullosa market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.
“In June 2022, the European Commission (EC) approved FILSUVEZ for the treatment of partial-thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional epidermolysis bullosa in patients six months and older”
Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Epidermolysis Bullosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Epidermolysis Bullosa
Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Epidermolysis Bullosa
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Epidermolysis Bullosa
Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Epidermolysis Bullosa market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Epidermolysis Bullosa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies and Key Companies
VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec): Krystal Biotech
FILSUVEZ (oleogel-S10): Chiesi Farmaceutici
EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics
D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel): Castle Creek Biosciences
B-VEC: Krystal Biotech
FCX-007: Castle Creek Biosciences
RGN-137: RegeneRx/ Lenus Therapeutics
Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Drivers
The rise in the prevalence of epidermolysis bullosa
Robust clinical pipeline containing emerging drugs with novel RoA and MoA
Gene and cell therapies are also in the clinical stages of development for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa
Increase funding support from organizations such as epidermolysis bullosa Research Partnership
Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Unmet Needs
Challenges in diagnosis
Lack of effective treatment
Challenges in the clinical trial
Poor disease understanding
Scope of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies: VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), FILSUVEZ (oleogel-S10), EB-101, D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), B-VEC, FCX-007, RGN-137, and others
Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment: Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and Epidermolysis Bullosa emerging therapies
Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics: Epidermolysis Bullosa market drivers and Epidermolysis Bullosa market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Epidermolysis Bullosa Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement
