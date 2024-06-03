Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During Forecast Period (2024-34), Examine DelveInsight

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Report:

The Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2024, Allakos declared the halt of its investigational medication AK002. This determination came subsequent to the drug's inability to alleviate symptoms associated with two inflammatory skin conditions, namely atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial, during midstage trials. AK002 was also under evaluation in a Phase III trial for treating eosinophilic gastritis (EGE).

According to Memon and Savliwala (2022) et al., the occurrence rate of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis (EGE) in the United States is 5.1 per 100,000 individuals. Eosinophilic gastroenteritis is classified within the eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders category, alongside eosinophilic esophagitis and eosinophilic colitis.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) (2018), the highest occurrence of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis (EGE) is observed among individuals aged 20 to 50 years, encompassing both children and adults.

Key Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Companies: Bristol–Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Children's Hospital Medical Center, AstraZeneca, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Celldex Therapeutics, and others

Key Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Therapies: Cendakimab, FASENRA, DUPIXENT, CC-93538, Dupilumab (blinded), Tezepelumab, APT-1011, EP-104IAR, barzolvolimab, and others

The Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market dynamics.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Overview

Eosinophilic gastroenteritis is a rare gastrointestinal disorder characterized by inflammation in the digestive tract due to an excess of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. This condition can affect any part of the digestive tract, including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

Prevalent Cases of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Therapies and Key Companies

Cendakimab : Bristol–Myers Squibb

FASENRA: AstraZeneca

DUPIXENT: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

CC-93538: Celgene

Dupilumab (blinded): Children's Hospital Medical Center

Tezepelumab: AstraZeneca

APT-1011: Ellodi Pharmaceuticals

EP-104IAR: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

barzolvolimab: Celldex Therapeutics

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Strengths

Increasing disease burden due to increasing prevalence in the general population.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis may lead to the identification of novel molecular targets for the treatment.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Opportunities

Lack of approved therapies indicated for EGE in the US, EU, and Japan.

Huge annual psychological, social, and economic burden (QALY), in advanced countries, due to EGE.

Scope of the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Therapeutic Assessment: Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis current marketed and Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis emerging therapies

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Dynamics: Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market drivers and Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Access and Reimbursement

