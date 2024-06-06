Globally Acclaimed Photographer/Publisher Launches First Kickstarter for All New Adventure Lifestyle Magazine

The Sporting Life -Volume 6 -Cover

Just in time for Father’s Day, The Sporting Life magazine is available on Kickstarter.

Each issue of The Sporting Life feels like a whispered invitation to an exclusive party you don’t want to miss—a password to a speakeasy where life is free and wild.” — Mr. Chris Dorsey, Forbes Contributor

KINGSLEY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its short lifespan, The Sporting Life magazine and its writers have already garnered awards for literary content from the Michigan Outdoor Writer’s Association. The publication has also been featured in Forbes Magazine.

Now just in time for Father’s Day 2024, The Sporting Life’s publisher, Mr. Thaddius Bedford has launched its latest release on the crowd funding site, Kickstarter. This is the general public’s opportunity to way in on the content and future of The Sporting Life. Pledge direclty on Kickstarter

From exquisite spirits and delectable cuisine to walking in the footsteps of Pharaohs, The Sporting Life is a journey of imagination and expression. The- collective experience, raw talent, and passion of the team which The Sporting Life has assembled is evident with each turn of the page. In a digital world which seems devoid of romance, The Sporting Life is geared to enlighten and intrigue each reader.

The Sporting Life Magazine - Travel, Luxury, Lifestyle, and Conservation