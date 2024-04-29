The Sporting Life magazine set to present at the upcoming Swedish Game Fair

May 31-June 2, 2024

KINGSLEY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sporting Life editorial team is slated to exhibit in the upcoming Swedish Game Fair at Wenngarn Castle in Sigtuna, Sweden - May 31- June 2, 2024.

The Swedish Game Fair is a biannual event which celebrates rural life, nature preservation, hunting, dogs, and game management. Fair events include unrivaled shooting shows and hands on opportunities to try out a full range of firearms; a great variety of hunting/outfitting exhibitors; Sweden’s leading sporting dog exhibition program; Hunting Car of the Year contest and exhibition; and wild game food.

As this is the inaugural event at Wenngarn Castle, Fair organizer, Torbjörn Larsson is quoted as saying, “the castle will be used as a backdrop and visitors will move around in the avenues and paths inside this beautiful castle park. You will get a real Game Fair feeling in a castle environment.”

“The Sporting Life is proud to not only participate in this unique event, but also be a 2024 Sponsor of the Swedish Game Fair. The Fair represents the essence of rural life in Europe and hence reflects the context of our magazine. This is a great opportunity for subscribers and fans to meet the creative content geniuses behind the cover of The Sporting Life”, stated publisher, Thaddius Bedford.

From exquisite spirits and delectable cuisine to walking in the footsteps of Pharaohs, The Sporting Life is a journey of imagination and expression. The collective experience, raw talent, and passion of the team which The Sporting Life has assembled is evident with each turn of the page. In a digital world which seems devoid of romance, The Sporting Life is geared to enlighten and intrigue each reader. Annual subscriptions are available online at https://thesporting.life.