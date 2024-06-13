dooable health™ Launches the 'Making Health dooable Podcast'

dooable health™ launches the podcast Making Health dooable on June 17, 2024, to offer practical health tips to help listeners live well, on all major platforms.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dooable health™ is excited to announce the launch of the "Making Health dooable Podcast," a new platform dedicated to sharing insights on current health and well-being topics. The podcast aims to help the audience Live Well, Move Well, and Eat Well, also including topics for our First Responders to Respond Well, empowering our audience to feel confident, accountable, and actively engaged in their wellness journey. The first season will premiere on June 17th, 2024 and the show's trailer is available today for a preview of upcoming topics.

Hosted by seasoned National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coaches Cheryl Borchardt and Sarah Schall, the "Making Health dooable Podcast" will provide listeners with curated, accurate information and practical tips from leading experts in the field of health and wellness. The podcast is designed to offer actionable advice and strategies that listeners can implement in their daily lives, addressing key aspects of well-being to help them navigate the complexities of modern living.

"We are thrilled to launch the 'Making Health dooable Podcast,'" said Justin Thomas, President & COO of dooable health™. "This podcast represents our commitment to providing accessible, expert-driven content that empowers individuals to take control of their health and well-being. With Sarah and Cheryl at the helm, we are confident that our listeners will find the insights and advice shared in each episode both valuable and transformative."

The "Making Health dooable Podcast" stands out by providing:

1. Expert Insights and Knowledge Each episode features interviews with leading experts in health and wellness, ensuring that listeners receive reliable and evidence-based information. The expertise of Sarah Schall and Cheryl Borchardt, combined with their extensive network of health professionals and first responders, guarantees that the content is both credible and relevant.

2. Practical Tips and Strategies The podcast focuses on delivering practical advice that listeners can easily incorporate into their daily routines. Topics will include managing stress and anxiety to prevent burnout, improving nutrition, enhancing physical activity, and creating a balanced lifestyle. These actionable tips are designed to help individuals make small but meaningful changes that can significantly impact their overall well-being.

3. Accessible and Convenient Format Available on all major audio podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, as well as on YouTube, the "Making Health dooable Podcast" offers a convenient way for listeners to access valuable health information. Whether at home, in the car, or on the go, the audience can tune in and gain insights that fit their busy schedules.

4. Empowerment Through Knowledge By providing trusted information, the podcast empowers listeners to take an active role in their health journey. Understanding the "why" behind health recommendations helps individuals feel more confident and motivated to make positive changes in their lives.

"We believe that health and wellness should be accessible to everyone," said Sarah Schall. "Our goal with the 'Making Health dooable Podcast" is to break down complex health topics into simple, actionable steps anyone can take to improve their well-being."

"We're excited to engage with our audience in this new way," added Cheryl Borchardt. "Through our discussions and expert interviews, we hope to inspire and motivate our listeners to make positive changes in their lives."

dooable health™ invites everyone to subscribe, like, leave reviews turn on notifications, and enjoy the content on all major audio podcast platforms and YouTube, to spread the message of health to a broader audience. Remember, each episode is designed to provide actionable insights and expert advice that listeners can implement in their daily lives, so each episode is unique!

For more information about the "Making Health dooable Podcast," please visit www.dooablehealth.com/podcast and follow the show on your favorite podcast app. Contact the show's host Cheryl Borchardt, NBC-HWC at cheryl@dooable.com.