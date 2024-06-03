dooable health™ Honored with Innovation in Business Award by Cary Chamber of Commerce

dooable health™ awarded Innovation in Business Award for its virtual health coaching, Circles Masterclasses, at-home lab testing, and first responder programs.

We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Cary Chamber of Commerce, it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team” — Dr. Joseph Jenkins, MD.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dooable health™ is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Innovation in Business Award of 2024 by the Cary Chamber of Commerce. The prestigious award was presented during a ceremony held at The Matthews House on Thursday, May 23rd.

dooable health™ has been recognized for its remarkable innovation and adaptability in the wellness industry, particularly in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's creative approach to well-being has set a new standard in the industry, enabling it to better serve its clients and excel in today's dynamic environment. "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Cary Chamber of Commerce," said Dr. Joseph Jenkins, MD, CEO and Co-founder of dooable health™. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to providing effective wellness solutions for our clients."

The submission for the award highlighted four key innovations that have propelled dooable health™ to the forefront of the wellness industry: Adapting to a Post-Pandemic World with On-Demand Virtual Health and Life Coaching In response to the shift towards remote and virtual services, dooable health™ has introduced on-demand virtual health and life coaching to pair with live, on-site coaching opportunities. This service allows individuals to access personalized guidance and support from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating geographical barriers and providing greater flexibility and convenience. It also creates opportunities to connect with people with similar health journeys through Circles Masterclasses and Group Coaching.

Launching Innovative Circles Masterclasses for Employee Health and Well-being Recognizing the increasing need for comprehensive employee wellness programs, dooable health™ has launched the Circles Masterclasses live webinar series. These sessions, crafted by senior health coaches and physicians, are designed to support employee health and well-being, helping organizations prioritize the holistic wellness of their workforce.

Providing Accessible At-Home Functional Medicine Lab Testing dooable health™ has made functional medicine lab testing accessible by offering at-home services. These user-friendly tests enable clients to gain a deeper understanding of their health from home. This proactive approach empowers clients to take control of their health, reduce toxicities, and create a balanced baseline to better manage daily life demands.

Tailored Health and Well-being Programs for First Responders Addressing the unique challenges faced by first responders, dooable health™ has developed specialized programs for Police and Fire Departments. The First Responders program, available on a HIPAA-compliant app, offers over 150 science-based health lessons, video interviews, personalized workouts, biometric assessment tools, and a daily health tracker with incentives. By including spouses and partners, these programs provide holistic support for first-responder families.

Additionally, dooable health™ is investing resources into providing high-cost medication at affordable prices while partnering with clients to reverse chronic conditions, aiming to reduce medication dependence, and capitalizing on sustainable and practical lifestyle changes. Through these initiatives, dooable health™ has showcased its dedication to innovation and excellence in the health and wellbeing industry. By leveraging technology, expanding service offerings, and addressing the unique needs of various client groups, dooable health™ has established itself as a leader in the field.

dooable health™ is excited to continue making a positive impact on the lives of its clients and is proud to be a member of the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about dooable health™, please visit www.dooablehealth.com or contact Dr. Joseph Jenkins, MD at joe.jenkins@dooable.com