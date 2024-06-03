Chinese Woman Arrested in Buffalo for Unlawful Entry into the U.S. at the International Railroad Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents disrupt a smuggling event, arresting one woman walking on the train tracks coming into the United States from Canada.

On May 25, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station spotted a woman walking across the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo and enter an awaiting vehicle. However, Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers prevented their departure from the area and arrested both subjects.

International Railroad Bridge, Buffalo, New York.

The woman was determined to be from China, charged with unlawful entry into the U.S. and was subsequently returned to Canada. The awaiting male driver was also arrested and is awaiting prosecution.

“The smuggling of people and contraband across the border is a serious crime that puts others at great risk of injury or death, especially in unsafe areas such as railroad bridges and the river. Border Patrol agents stand vigilant against criminals who seek to profit without regard to the safety of others and the community, said Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin, U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector.

Buffalo Sector is responsible for securing the border between ports of entry in New York and Pennsylvania encompassing 341 linear maritime border miles. The assistance of citizens is invaluable to their border security mission, and they welcome community members to help them keep our nation’s borders safe and report suspicious activity at 1-800-331-0353.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @CBPBuffalo @USBPChiefBUN @DFOBuffalo