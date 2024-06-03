EMU Faculty of Business and Economics Organized “Career Over Coffee” Event

As part of the “12th International Career Days” organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni Relations and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MİKA), the Faculty of Business and Economics held a “Career over Coffee” event. Present at the opening ceremony of the event were EMU Acting Rector and Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Vice Rector for Financial Affairs Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, Director for MIKA Derviş Ekşici, faculty deans and chairs, academic staff members and students.

The “Career over Coffee” event, which aims to introduce students to the business world and markets, create job and internship opportunities, and provide guıdance in career planning, had the participation of 28 companies.

In his opening address, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics, emphasized the importance of industry-university collaborations and highlighted the significant of communication between the students and shareholders. Welcoming the participating companies, Prof. Dr. Besim mentioned that unlike in previous years, this year’s event will include educational seminars for students conducted by experts in addition to the company booths. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Besim also mentioned that a panel featuring human resources specialists will be held. Providing details about the seminars and panel to be organized under “Coffee over Career” event, Prof. Dr. Besim expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to organizing the event.

EMU Acting Rector and Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren also delivered a speech. Commencing his speech by welcoming all the participants, Prof. Dr. Öztüren stressed the importance of “Coffee over Career” event in terms of development of the students. Conveying that many universities operate worldwide, Prof. Dr. Öztüren emphasized that events like these are what will make students stand out in a competitive environment. Highlighting the importance of the event for understanding the industry, knowing its expectations, and meeting people from the sector, Prof. Dr. Öztüren expressed his hope that the event would be beneficial.

The event saw the participation of various firms, companies, and associations, including Merit International Hotels & Resorts, NorthernLAND Group of Companies, İlkay M. Genç Ltd., Akol Global, CreditWest Bank, TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Garanti BBVA, North Cyprus Turkcell, Universe, Smartiks Software Ltd., ARDGRUP, Telsim Vodafone Grup of Companies, Asbank, Döveç Construction, Sharaf Electro Store Lrd., Çağıner Group, Ciddi Mutfak, The Arkın Iskele, Dağlı Insurance, Başman Group of Companies, Civic Space, Oza Kahve and Kaner Group of Companies.

Following the stand visits, Human Resources Specialist Ayşe Onar and Hidayet Serdar from Kaner Group of Companies delivered a seminar titled “İş Görüşmesinde Hangi Soruları Sormalıyım? / How to Create Your Personal Brand in Interviews?”. On the other hand, Human Resources Specialist Petek Uğural from Metgin Ltd. delivered a seminar titled “Which Questions Should I Ask in a Business Interview”. The event continued with “Navigating Tomorrow’s Careers: Embracing New Technologies, Diversity and Inclusion” panel moderated by Prof. Dr. Tarık Timur. The panellists were Hidayet Serdar from Kaner Group of Companies, Sertaç Tuzcu from Smartiks Software Ltd., Petek Uğural from Metgin Ltd. and Dilem Dana from The Arkın Iskele.