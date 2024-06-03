Submit Release
Governor Lamont Announces $10 Million in State Grants for Recreational Trails Across Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont

06/03/2024

Forty-Five Projects Selected to Receive Grants to Plan, Build, Expand, and Improve Multi-Use Trails

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes today announced the release of a series of grants totaling $10 million that will support the planning, building, expansion, and improvement of 45 multi-use trails located in towns and cities throughout Connecticut.

The grants are being awarded through Connecticut Recreational Trails Grant Program, which is administered by DEEP. Funds to support the grants were approved by the State Bond Commission at its October 2023 meeting. Governor Lamont serves as chair of the commission.

“The Connecticut Recreational Trails Program and Connecticut Greenways Council are continuing to serve a vital role in providing funding for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of trails across Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “The funding for these 45 projects represents a significant investment in our state’s outdoor economy, and our trails and proximity to nature are a big part of why Connecticut is an attractive place to live and work. I am thrilled to announce funding for these projects, which will improve and expand recreational trail opportunities around our state.”

“These projects represent an investment in our communities, connecting our residents and visitors with open spaces, and providing equitable and accessible outdoor recreation opportunities,” Commissioner Dykes said. “Connection to Connecticut’s natural resources benefit everyone physically and mentally and enhance our state’s overall economy. Many of the projects funded by the Connecticut Recreational Trail Grant Program will support active regional transportation corridors that can provide safe, enjoyable alternatives to car travel and reduce pollution. My thanks to Governor Lamont and the State Bond Commission for supporting these important investments in our state-wide trail systems.”

Grant funding awarded to these projects can be allocated for a wide variety of purposes, including planning, design, land acquisition, construction, construction administration, and publications for bikeways, walkways, and greenways, as well as for equipment and trail amenities, such as parking lots, toilet buildings, signs, and benches.

Twenty-three of the awarded projects occur within or serve Connecticut’s distressed municipalities and environmental justice communities, which will improve equitable access to outdoor recreation.

The Connecticut Greenways Council assisted DEEP with the competitive grant selection process. DEEP anticipates most projects to be completed by 2027.

The following is a list of projects receiving grants under this round:

DEEP Connecticut Recreational Trails Program
June 2024 Grant Round

Applicant

Project Title

Project Type

Grant Funding

Andover

Andover Percy Cook Trail Design

Planning/Design

$83,500

Avalonia Land Conservancy

Cedar Woods Preserve Accessible Trail

Planning/Design

$26,000

Avon

Farmington Canal Heritage Trail Safety Features and Amenities

Amenities

$114,412

Branford

Trolley Trail Bridge Improvements

Planning/Design; Construction

$400,000

Branford Land Trust

Branford Land Trust Accessible Trail

Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities; Publications; Outreach

$319,961

Burlington

Farmington River Trail Improvements – Burlington Section

Maintenance

$494,000

Capitol Region Council of Governments

CRCOG Regional Trail Equipment

Equipment

$340,000

East Coast Greenway Alliance, Inc.

Promoting and Activating Connecticut’s Outstanding East Coast Greenway

Publications; Outreach

$87,500

East Granby

East Granby Greenway Restoration Project

Maintenance

$395,389

East Hartford

Improvements and Connectivity to Lower Great River Park Recreational Trail Network

Planning/Design

$262,750

East Lyme

Darrow Pond Outdoor Education, Conservation and Recreation Center

Planning/Design

$36,300

Fairfield

Open Space Trail in Urbanized Fairfield Neighborhood

Planning/Design; Construction; Outreach

$255,284

Farmington

Farmington Center Connectivity Project Phase 1

Planning/Design; Education; Outreach

$208,000

Friends of Tarrywile Park, Inc.

Improving Safety and Accessibility to Trails in Tarrywile Park

Planning/Design

$35,000

Friends of the Litchfield Community Greenway, Inc.

Litchfield Greenway – Phase 4 D&E – Bantam Connection

Construction; Amenities

$320,000

Gather New Haven, Inc.

Pond Lily Nature Preserve Trail Plan

Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities; Publications; Outreach

$308,257

Goshen Land Trust

Goshen Land Trust: Trails for All

Construction; Maintenance; Publications; Education; Outreach

$89,744

Groton

Copp Family Park Trail Accessibility Improvements

Construction; Amenities; Acquisition

$143,000

Hampton

Creation of ADA Trails and Other Public Access in the Little River Preserve

Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Education; Amenities; Publications

$219,200

Hartford

Park Trail Connectivity Action Plan

Planning/Design; Outreach

$160,000

Harwinton

Harwinton NRG Greenway – Section 1

Planning/Design

$250,000

Middlefield

Middlefield/Durham Community Multi-Use Trail

Planning/Design; Outreach

$172,000

Middletown

Pistol Creek Trail Improvements

Planning/Design; Construction

$554,130

Mitchell College

Mitchell Woods: Accessibility in Action

Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Amenities

$396,960

New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA)

Canton Bike Pump and Skills Park

Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance

$240,000

New Britian

Stanley Loop Trail Neighborhood Connections

Planning/Design, Construction

$388,160

North Stonington

Assekonk Borderlands Half-Mile ADA Accessible Nature/Hiking Trail

Planning/Design, Construction, Maintenance, Equipment, Amenities, Publications

$58,000

Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy

Master Planning for NCLC’s Public Nature Preserves

Planning/Design

$280,000

Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments

Kinneytown Section of the Naugatuck River Greenway

Planning/Preliminary Design; Outreach

$270,346

Old Saybrook

Saybrook Point Trail and Education Project

Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Education; Amenities; Publications; Outreach

$366,640

Plainfield

Kate Downing Road Open Space

Planning/Design;

$52,000

Salisbury

Salisbury Railroad Street Multi Modal Pathway Planning and Design

Planning/Design

$50,000

Southington

Trail Project

Construction; Equipment

$7,270

Southwest Conservation District

Farm River Greenway Trail Section Final Design

Planning/Design

$150,000

Stamford

Weed Avenue Multi-Use Trail

Planning/ Preliminary Design

$223,608

Steep Rock Association

ADA-Accessible Bridge and Trail in Hidden Valley Preserve

Planning/Design

$60,000

Stratford

Stratford Trails Inventory and Expansion Planning Study

Planning/Design; Publications; Outreach

$131,200

West Hartford

West Hartford Multi-Use Trail Connectivity – Comprehensive Planning Study

Planning/Design

$100,000

Western Connecticut Council of Governments

Western Connecticut Regional Trail Project

Planning/Design; Outreach

$566,000

Windham

Windham Air Line Trail and Willimantic River Blueway Enhancements

Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities

$155,143

Woodbridge

Woodbridge Trail QR Scan Initiative for Historic Sites

Planning/Design; Education; Outreach

$8,400

Connecticut State Parks and Forests Projects

Gillette Castle Unit

Replacement of Railroad Trail Pedestrian Bridge

Construction

$300,000

Hop River State Park Trail

Hop River Trail Restoration – Railroad Brook

Construction

$284,000

Statewide

State Park Trail Maintenance Equipment

Equipment

$300,000

No Child Left Inside

Connecticut State Park Storywalk Frames

Amenities

$19,000

Funding for program administration of just over 3% ($319,846), pursuant to state statutes, is also included in this grant award round.

The Connecticut Trail Census, a project of the UConn Center for Land Use Education and Research (CLEAR), recorded more than 2.7 million trail uses at 42 trail counter locations across Connecticut in 2023. Average daily uses increased by 28% in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic (2017 to 2019) uses. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation in 2022 contributed nearly $4.5 billion to the state and supported more than 45,000 jobs.

