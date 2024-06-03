Governor Lamont Announces $10 Million in State Grants for Recreational Trails Across Connecticut
06/03/2024
Forty-Five Projects Selected to Receive Grants to Plan, Build, Expand, and Improve Multi-Use Trails
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes today announced the release of a series of grants totaling $10 million that will support the planning, building, expansion, and improvement of 45 multi-use trails located in towns and cities throughout Connecticut.
The grants are being awarded through Connecticut Recreational Trails Grant Program, which is administered by DEEP. Funds to support the grants were approved by the State Bond Commission at its October 2023 meeting. Governor Lamont serves as chair of the commission.
“The Connecticut Recreational Trails Program and Connecticut Greenways Council are continuing to serve a vital role in providing funding for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of trails across Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “The funding for these 45 projects represents a significant investment in our state’s outdoor economy, and our trails and proximity to nature are a big part of why Connecticut is an attractive place to live and work. I am thrilled to announce funding for these projects, which will improve and expand recreational trail opportunities around our state.”
“These projects represent an investment in our communities, connecting our residents and visitors with open spaces, and providing equitable and accessible outdoor recreation opportunities,” Commissioner Dykes said. “Connection to Connecticut’s natural resources benefit everyone physically and mentally and enhance our state’s overall economy. Many of the projects funded by the Connecticut Recreational Trail Grant Program will support active regional transportation corridors that can provide safe, enjoyable alternatives to car travel and reduce pollution. My thanks to Governor Lamont and the State Bond Commission for supporting these important investments in our state-wide trail systems.”
Grant funding awarded to these projects can be allocated for a wide variety of purposes, including planning, design, land acquisition, construction, construction administration, and publications for bikeways, walkways, and greenways, as well as for equipment and trail amenities, such as parking lots, toilet buildings, signs, and benches.
Twenty-three of the awarded projects occur within or serve Connecticut’s distressed municipalities and environmental justice communities, which will improve equitable access to outdoor recreation.
The Connecticut Greenways Council assisted DEEP with the competitive grant selection process. DEEP anticipates most projects to be completed by 2027.
The following is a list of projects receiving grants under this round:
|
DEEP Connecticut Recreational Trails Program
|
Applicant
|
Project Title
|
Project Type
|
Grant Funding
|
Andover
|
Andover Percy Cook Trail Design
|
Planning/Design
|
$83,500
|
Avalonia Land Conservancy
|
Cedar Woods Preserve Accessible Trail
|
Planning/Design
|
$26,000
|
Avon
|
Farmington Canal Heritage Trail Safety Features and Amenities
|
Amenities
|
$114,412
|
Branford
|
Trolley Trail Bridge Improvements
|
Planning/Design; Construction
|
$400,000
|
Branford Land Trust
|
Branford Land Trust Accessible Trail
|
Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities; Publications; Outreach
|
$319,961
|
Burlington
|
Farmington River Trail Improvements – Burlington Section
|
Maintenance
|
$494,000
|
Capitol Region Council of Governments
|
CRCOG Regional Trail Equipment
|
Equipment
|
$340,000
|
East Coast Greenway Alliance, Inc.
|
Promoting and Activating Connecticut’s Outstanding East Coast Greenway
|
Publications; Outreach
|
$87,500
|
East Granby
|
East Granby Greenway Restoration Project
|
Maintenance
|
$395,389
|
East Hartford
|
Improvements and Connectivity to Lower Great River Park Recreational Trail Network
|
Planning/Design
|
$262,750
|
East Lyme
|
Darrow Pond Outdoor Education, Conservation and Recreation Center
|
Planning/Design
|
$36,300
|
Fairfield
|
Open Space Trail in Urbanized Fairfield Neighborhood
|
Planning/Design; Construction; Outreach
|
$255,284
|
Farmington
|
Farmington Center Connectivity Project Phase 1
|
Planning/Design; Education; Outreach
|
$208,000
|
Friends of Tarrywile Park, Inc.
|
Improving Safety and Accessibility to Trails in Tarrywile Park
|
Planning/Design
|
$35,000
|
Friends of the Litchfield Community Greenway, Inc.
|
Litchfield Greenway – Phase 4 D&E – Bantam Connection
|
Construction; Amenities
|
$320,000
|
Gather New Haven, Inc.
|
Pond Lily Nature Preserve Trail Plan
|
Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities; Publications; Outreach
|
$308,257
|
Goshen Land Trust
|
Goshen Land Trust: Trails for All
|
Construction; Maintenance; Publications; Education; Outreach
|
$89,744
|
Groton
|
Copp Family Park Trail Accessibility Improvements
|
Construction; Amenities; Acquisition
|
$143,000
|
Hampton
|
Creation of ADA Trails and Other Public Access in the Little River Preserve
|
Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Education; Amenities; Publications
|
$219,200
|
Hartford
|
Park Trail Connectivity Action Plan
|
Planning/Design; Outreach
|
$160,000
|
Harwinton
|
Harwinton NRG Greenway – Section 1
|
Planning/Design
|
$250,000
|
Middlefield
|
Middlefield/Durham Community Multi-Use Trail
|
Planning/Design; Outreach
|
$172,000
|
Middletown
|
Pistol Creek Trail Improvements
|
Planning/Design; Construction
|
$554,130
|
Mitchell College
|
Mitchell Woods: Accessibility in Action
|
Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Amenities
|
$396,960
|
New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA)
|
Canton Bike Pump and Skills Park
|
Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance
|
$240,000
|
New Britian
|
Stanley Loop Trail Neighborhood Connections
|
Planning/Design, Construction
|
$388,160
|
North Stonington
|
Assekonk Borderlands Half-Mile ADA Accessible Nature/Hiking Trail
|
Planning/Design, Construction, Maintenance, Equipment, Amenities, Publications
|
$58,000
|
Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy
|
Master Planning for NCLC’s Public Nature Preserves
|
Planning/Design
|
$280,000
|
Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments
|
Kinneytown Section of the Naugatuck River Greenway
|
Planning/Preliminary Design; Outreach
|
$270,346
|
Old Saybrook
|
Saybrook Point Trail and Education Project
|
Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Education; Amenities; Publications; Outreach
|
$366,640
|
Plainfield
|
Kate Downing Road Open Space
|
Planning/Design;
|
$52,000
|
Salisbury
|
Salisbury Railroad Street Multi Modal Pathway Planning and Design
|
Planning/Design
|
$50,000
|
Southington
|
Trail Project
|
Construction; Equipment
|
$7,270
|
Southwest Conservation District
|
Farm River Greenway Trail Section Final Design
|
Planning/Design
|
$150,000
|
Stamford
|
Weed Avenue Multi-Use Trail
|
Planning/ Preliminary Design
|
$223,608
|
Steep Rock Association
|
ADA-Accessible Bridge and Trail in Hidden Valley Preserve
|
Planning/Design
|
$60,000
|
Stratford
|
Stratford Trails Inventory and Expansion Planning Study
|
Planning/Design; Publications; Outreach
|
$131,200
|
West Hartford
|
West Hartford Multi-Use Trail Connectivity – Comprehensive Planning Study
|
Planning/Design
|
$100,000
|
Western Connecticut Council of Governments
|
Western Connecticut Regional Trail Project
|
Planning/Design; Outreach
|
$566,000
|
Windham
|
Windham Air Line Trail and Willimantic River Blueway Enhancements
|
Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities
|
$155,143
|
Woodbridge
|
Woodbridge Trail QR Scan Initiative for Historic Sites
|
Planning/Design; Education; Outreach
|
$8,400
|
Connecticut State Parks and Forests Projects
|
Gillette Castle Unit
|
Replacement of Railroad Trail Pedestrian Bridge
|
Construction
|
$300,000
|
Hop River State Park Trail
|
Hop River Trail Restoration – Railroad Brook
|
Construction
|
$284,000
|
Statewide
|
State Park Trail Maintenance Equipment
|
Equipment
|
$300,000
|
No Child Left Inside
|
Connecticut State Park Storywalk Frames
|
Amenities
|
$19,000
Funding for program administration of just over 3% ($319,846), pursuant to state statutes, is also included in this grant award round.
The Connecticut Trail Census, a project of the UConn Center for Land Use Education and Research (CLEAR), recorded more than 2.7 million trail uses at 42 trail counter locations across Connecticut in 2023. Average daily uses increased by 28% in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic (2017 to 2019) uses. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation in 2022 contributed nearly $4.5 billion to the state and supported more than 45,000 jobs.
