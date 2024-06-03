Press Releases

06/03/2024

Governor Lamont Announces $10 Million in State Grants for Recreational Trails Across Connecticut

Forty-Five Projects Selected to Receive Grants to Plan, Build, Expand, and Improve Multi-Use Trails

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes today announced the release of a series of grants totaling $10 million that will support the planning, building, expansion, and improvement of 45 multi-use trails located in towns and cities throughout Connecticut.

The grants are being awarded through Connecticut Recreational Trails Grant Program, which is administered by DEEP. Funds to support the grants were approved by the State Bond Commission at its October 2023 meeting. Governor Lamont serves as chair of the commission.

“The Connecticut Recreational Trails Program and Connecticut Greenways Council are continuing to serve a vital role in providing funding for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of trails across Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “The funding for these 45 projects represents a significant investment in our state’s outdoor economy, and our trails and proximity to nature are a big part of why Connecticut is an attractive place to live and work. I am thrilled to announce funding for these projects, which will improve and expand recreational trail opportunities around our state.”

“These projects represent an investment in our communities, connecting our residents and visitors with open spaces, and providing equitable and accessible outdoor recreation opportunities,” Commissioner Dykes said. “Connection to Connecticut’s natural resources benefit everyone physically and mentally and enhance our state’s overall economy. Many of the projects funded by the Connecticut Recreational Trail Grant Program will support active regional transportation corridors that can provide safe, enjoyable alternatives to car travel and reduce pollution. My thanks to Governor Lamont and the State Bond Commission for supporting these important investments in our state-wide trail systems.”

Grant funding awarded to these projects can be allocated for a wide variety of purposes, including planning, design, land acquisition, construction, construction administration, and publications for bikeways, walkways, and greenways, as well as for equipment and trail amenities, such as parking lots, toilet buildings, signs, and benches.

Twenty-three of the awarded projects occur within or serve Connecticut’s distressed municipalities and environmental justice communities, which will improve equitable access to outdoor recreation.

The Connecticut Greenways Council assisted DEEP with the competitive grant selection process. DEEP anticipates most projects to be completed by 2027.

The following is a list of projects receiving grants under this round:

DEEP Connecticut Recreational Trails Program

June 2024 Grant Round

Applicant Project Title Project Type Grant Funding Andover Andover Percy Cook Trail Design Planning/Design $83,500 Avalonia Land Conservancy Cedar Woods Preserve Accessible Trail Planning/Design $26,000 Avon Farmington Canal Heritage Trail Safety Features and Amenities Amenities $114,412 Branford Trolley Trail Bridge Improvements Planning/Design; Construction $400,000 Branford Land Trust Branford Land Trust Accessible Trail Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities; Publications; Outreach $319,961 Burlington Farmington River Trail Improvements – Burlington Section Maintenance $494,000 Capitol Region Council of Governments CRCOG Regional Trail Equipment Equipment $340,000 East Coast Greenway Alliance, Inc. Promoting and Activating Connecticut’s Outstanding East Coast Greenway Publications; Outreach $87,500 East Granby East Granby Greenway Restoration Project Maintenance $395,389 East Hartford Improvements and Connectivity to Lower Great River Park Recreational Trail Network Planning/Design $262,750 East Lyme Darrow Pond Outdoor Education, Conservation and Recreation Center Planning/Design $36,300 Fairfield Open Space Trail in Urbanized Fairfield Neighborhood Planning/Design; Construction; Outreach $255,284 Farmington Farmington Center Connectivity Project Phase 1 Planning/Design; Education; Outreach $208,000 Friends of Tarrywile Park, Inc. Improving Safety and Accessibility to Trails in Tarrywile Park Planning/Design $35,000 Friends of the Litchfield Community Greenway, Inc. Litchfield Greenway – Phase 4 D&E – Bantam Connection Construction; Amenities $320,000 Gather New Haven, Inc. Pond Lily Nature Preserve Trail Plan Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities; Publications; Outreach $308,257 Goshen Land Trust Goshen Land Trust: Trails for All Construction; Maintenance; Publications; Education; Outreach $89,744 Groton Copp Family Park Trail Accessibility Improvements Construction; Amenities; Acquisition $143,000 Hampton Creation of ADA Trails and Other Public Access in the Little River Preserve Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Education; Amenities; Publications $219,200 Hartford Park Trail Connectivity Action Plan Planning/Design; Outreach $160,000 Harwinton Harwinton NRG Greenway – Section 1 Planning/Design $250,000 Middlefield Middlefield/Durham Community Multi-Use Trail Planning/Design; Outreach $172,000 Middletown Pistol Creek Trail Improvements Planning/Design; Construction $554,130 Mitchell College Mitchell Woods: Accessibility in Action Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Amenities $396,960 New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA) Canton Bike Pump and Skills Park Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance $240,000 New Britian Stanley Loop Trail Neighborhood Connections Planning/Design, Construction $388,160 North Stonington Assekonk Borderlands Half-Mile ADA Accessible Nature/Hiking Trail Planning/Design, Construction, Maintenance, Equipment, Amenities, Publications $58,000 Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy Master Planning for NCLC’s Public Nature Preserves Planning/Design $280,000 Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments Kinneytown Section of the Naugatuck River Greenway Planning/Preliminary Design; Outreach $270,346 Old Saybrook Saybrook Point Trail and Education Project Planning/Design; Construction; Maintenance; Education; Amenities; Publications; Outreach $366,640 Plainfield Kate Downing Road Open Space Planning/Design; $52,000 Salisbury Salisbury Railroad Street Multi Modal Pathway Planning and Design Planning/Design $50,000 Southington Trail Project Construction; Equipment $7,270 Southwest Conservation District Farm River Greenway Trail Section Final Design Planning/Design $150,000 Stamford Weed Avenue Multi-Use Trail Planning/ Preliminary Design $223,608 Steep Rock Association ADA-Accessible Bridge and Trail in Hidden Valley Preserve Planning/Design $60,000 Stratford Stratford Trails Inventory and Expansion Planning Study Planning/Design; Publications; Outreach $131,200 West Hartford West Hartford Multi-Use Trail Connectivity – Comprehensive Planning Study Planning/Design $100,000 Western Connecticut Council of Governments Western Connecticut Regional Trail Project Planning/Design; Outreach $566,000 Windham Windham Air Line Trail and Willimantic River Blueway Enhancements Planning/Design; Construction; Amenities $155,143 Woodbridge Woodbridge Trail QR Scan Initiative for Historic Sites Planning/Design; Education; Outreach $8,400 Connecticut State Parks and Forests Projects

Gillette Castle Unit Replacement of Railroad Trail Pedestrian Bridge Construction $300,000 Hop River State Park Trail Hop River Trail Restoration – Railroad Brook Construction $284,000 Statewide State Park Trail Maintenance Equipment Equipment $300,000 No Child Left Inside Connecticut State Park Storywalk Frames Amenities $19,000

Funding for program administration of just over 3% ($319,846), pursuant to state statutes, is also included in this grant award round.

The Connecticut Trail Census, a project of the UConn Center for Land Use Education and Research (CLEAR), recorded more than 2.7 million trail uses at 42 trail counter locations across Connecticut in 2023. Average daily uses increased by 28% in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic (2017 to 2019) uses. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation in 2022 contributed nearly $4.5 billion to the state and supported more than 45,000 jobs.