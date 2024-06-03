Legacy Retail (Traverse Group Inc.) Stands Strong Amidst Tornado Devastation
Legacy Retail is the Brick & Mortar division of Traverse Group. Traverse Group was formed to reimagine the retail landscape and be able to support all channels of the new retail.
A view from the front parking lot of what's left of Legacy Retail's home office after sustaining damage from the F2 tornado that hit Northeast Rogers, AR in the early morning hours of 5/26/2024.
Head of Strategy Clint Lazenby Reflects on Resilience and Values
Getting the paint just right was so important, and now it will all be demolished… but the important part, well, that lives within us.”ROGERS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of the devastating tornado that struck Rogers, AR, Legacy Retail, a prominent player in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) advisory sector, stands tall as a symbol of resilience and community solidarity. Despite the damage caused by the natural disaster over the Memorial Day weekend, Legacy Retail, operating under the umbrella of Traverse Group Inc., remains resolute in its commitment to its team, partners, and the communities it serves, reinforcing their importance and value.
— Head of Strategy and Co-Founder, Clint Lazenby
Head of Strategy and Co-Founder Clint Lazenby's poignant reflection encapsulates the company's unwavering spirit: "We took a lot of pride in having a specific work environment, our home court advantage. Today, sitting down and looking around, it was interesting to see how the phrases and murals painted on our office walls represent us, but at the same time, they don’t mean nearly as much as our teammates and their well-being do. Getting the paint just right was so important, and now it will all be demolished… but the important part, well, that lives within us."
Lazenby's words echo Legacy Retail's ethos, emphasizing the significance of its team's well-being and the resilience ingrained within the company's collective spirit. While physical structures may falter, the values and camaraderie that define Legacy Retail remain steadfast.
Undeterred by the tornado's challenges, Legacy Retail radiates an unwavering optimism and looks forward to a brighter future. The team is determined to rebuild and restore operations, guided by the same principles of dedication, innovation, and commitment to growth that have propelled the company's success since its inception in 1999.
Legacy Retail's journey has been adorned with milestones and triumphs, including its notable recognition in 2023 when Traverse Group, Inc., its parent company, secured the No. 1045 spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This accolade served as a testament to the company's dedication to growth and innovation, the same values that continue to drive its response to adversity.
Today, Legacy Retail's total portfolio represents over $650 million in retail sales under management across multiple categories and departments. The company's evolution has seen the launch of its own Branded Product Division in 2015, solidifying direct vendor partner relationships with leading retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, and Target, among others.
For media inquiries, please get in touch with Anji Peacock at Big Deal Marketing LLC.
Anji Peacock
Big Deal Marketing, LLC on behalf of Traverse Group, Inc.
+1 479-925-8819
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube