Elite RF to showcase high power RF amplifiers at IMS 2024
Elite RF expands its offering by adding high power RF amplifiers focused on EMI/EMC and high power test applicationsHANOVER PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite RF, a leading RF amplifier manufacturer in the USA, is excited to launch its new line of solid-state amplifiers at International Microwave Symposium 2024 in Washington DC. With a customer centric philosophy and an extensive experience in the amplifier design space, we offer amplifiers for wide range of applications, including EMC/EMI and high-power test, military, medical, communications, research, automotive, commercial, and industrial sectors. We have a wide range of off-the-shelf amplifiers to choose from starting from 9kHz to as high as 40GHz. Our expertise lies in providing custom-made solutions with power capabilities up to 100kW, featuring advanced software controls.
We offer RF amplifiers in various form factors – modules, 19” rack mount system and custom housings. We design amplifiers integrated with air-cooled or water-cooled heatsink for thermal dissipation. Visit us at Booth#1848 to explore our offerings. For more amplifier related information and datasheets, visit www.eliterfllc.com
New Product Announcements:
EMC RF Amplifier Systems (only RF modules also available):
1) 9kHz to 100MHz – 500W / 1000W / 3000W
2) 1GHz to 6GHz – 100W / 200W / 500W
3) 2GHz to 8GHz – 250W / 400W
4) 20MHz to 100MHz – 2000W
5) 20MHz to 1000MHz – 500W / 1500W
6) 80MHz to 1000MHz – 150W / 500W / 1000W / 3000W
7) 6GHz to 18GHz – 20W / 100W / 500W
8) 2GHz to 18GHz – 20W / 100W
9) 18GHz – 26.5GHz – 50W / 100W / 200W
10) 26.5GHz – 40GHz – 50W / 100W / 200W
Elite RF Gold Series amplifiers are our most popular amplifiers.
1) 20MHz to 6GHz – 20W
2) 30MHz to 512MHz – 100W / 200W
3) 500MHz to 2500MHz – 50W / 100W / 200W / 300W
4) 2GHz to 6GHz – 25W / 50W
5) 6GHz to 12GHz – 25W / 50W
6) X Band pulsed amplifiers with peak of 200W
Elite RF will also be launching its 2.45 GHz 12kW solid-state high-power microwave generator at the show, designed for reliable and cost-effective industrial applications. Industries are gradually shifting to solid-state systems as they find more power stability and control when compared to magnetrons.
