Chronic Hepatitis B Market Forecast 2034: FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals, Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies by DelveInsight

Chronic Hepatitis B companies are GSK, Ionis Pharma, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, and Others.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Chronic Hepatitis B Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Hepatitis B, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Hepatitis B market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Chronic Hepatitis B market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Chronic Hepatitis B market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chronic Hepatitis B treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Chronic Hepatitis B market.

Some facts of the Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Chronic Hepatitis B market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• In 2022, the Chronic Hepatitis B market size was highest in the US among the 7MM accounting for approximately USD 1,500 million, is expected to increase by 2034.

• Leading Chronic Hepatitis B companies working in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Ionis Pharma, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Key Chronic Hepatitis B Therapies expected to launch in the market are JNJ-3989 (ARO-HBV)/JNJ-6379, VIR-2218 + VIR-3434, ASC22, Hydronidone (F-351), GSK3228836 (bepirovirsen), and others.

• In 2022, the prevalent cases of CHB were ~81,333,350 in the 7MM and China, which might decrease and reach to ~69,308,650 cases by 2034. In the 7MM and China, the highest number of prevalent cases of CHB were observed in China.

• In 2022, the diagnosed cases of CHB in the US were ~863,090 cases. These cases are expected to reach 1,061,670 by 2034.

• In Germany, the gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB were ~108,660 and 63,910 cases for males and females, respectively in 2022. These cases are expected to reach ~123,740 and 72,780 cases for males and females, respectively, by 2034.

• In 2022, the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB in Japan were ~5,820, 76,560, 91,490, 97,400, 69,920, and 17,603 in the age groups of less than 18 years, 18¬–34 years, 35¬–44 years, 45–54 years, 54¬–64 years, and ≥65 years, respectively, which are expected to rise to ~6,410, 84,370, 100,820, 107,330, 77,050, and 19,390 cases, respectively, by 2034.

• In 2022, the type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB in China were ~2,729,730 and 15,468,470 cases for decompensated and compensated liver, which are expected to rise to ~3,119,320 and 17,676,160 cases, respectively, by 2034.

Chronic Hepatitis B Overview

Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening and one of the most common liver infections caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which attacks and injures the liver. A hepatitis B infection can result in either an acute or chronic infection.

If an individual suffers from an HBV infection that lasts more than 6 months, the infection becomes chronic. Chronic hepatitis B (CHB) increases the risk of developing liver failure, liver cancer, or cirrhosis. The risk of developing a CHB infection is also directly related to the age at which one first becomes exposed to the hepatitis B virus.

HBV is mainly transmitted through exposure to infected blood and bodily fluids. It can be transmitted to others through direct contact with blood, unprotected sex, illegal drugs, and unsterilized or contaminated needles.

In highly endemic areas, HBV is spread primarily from mother to child at birth (perinatal transmission), or through horizontal transmission (exposure to infected blood), especially from an infected child to an uninfected child during the first 5 years of life. The development of chronic infection is very common in infants infected by their mothers or before 5 years.

Hepatitis B is a “silent epidemic” because most people do not exhibit symptoms when they are newly infected or chronically infected. As a result, they have the potential to unintentionally infect others and prolong the slow spread of hepatitis B.

Chronic Hepatitis B Market

The Chronic Hepatitis B market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Chronic Hepatitis B market trends by analyzing the impact of current Chronic Hepatitis B therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Chronic Hepatitis B market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Chronic Hepatitis B market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Hepatitis B market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology

The Chronic Hepatitis B epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Chronic Hepatitis B patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Chronic Hepatitis B market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Chronic Hepatitis B Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Chronic Hepatitis B drugs recently launched in the Chronic Hepatitis B market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Chronic Hepatitis B market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Chronic Hepatitis B Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Chronic Hepatitis B market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Development Activities

The Chronic Hepatitis B report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Chronic Hepatitis B key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Chronic Hepatitis B Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Chronic Hepatitis B Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Chronic Hepatitis B treatment markets in the upcoming years are GlaxoSmithKline, Ionis Pharma, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, and others.

Chronic Hepatitis B Report Key Insights

1. Chronic Hepatitis B Patient Population

2. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Chronic Hepatitis B Market

4. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Opportunities

6. Chronic Hepatitis B Therapeutic Approaches

7. Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Analysis

8. Chronic Hepatitis B Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Chronic Hepatitis B Market

