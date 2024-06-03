Avamar Foundation Invites Public to 16th Annual Fundraiser, Historic Art Event August 17
Avamar Foundation invites public to fundraiser at Cadobaz Estate Cortland OH featuring reveal of America’s tallest freestanding marble sculpture Lady Kindness.
Kindness will heal all wounds, time may not. Lady Kindness is a monument to the boundless power of kindness.”CORTLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avamar Foundation Invites Public to 16th Annual Fundraiser, Historic Art Event August 17
— Avamar Foundation founder Farid Naffah, MD
The Avamar Foundation invites art enthusiasts, philanthropists, and classical music lovers to its 16th annual fundraiser, “An Evening Under the Stars,” at the Cadobaz Estate, Bazetta Township, Cortland, Ohio. The event features the historic reveal of America’s tallest freestanding marble sculpture, Lady Kindness.
Created and commissioned by Avamar Foundation founder Farid Naffah, MD, director of the Avamar Gastroenterology and Center for Endoscopy, Warren, Ohio, Lady Kindness is dedicated to the ideals of kindness to one another during difficult times.
According to Dr. Naffah, “Ohio stone carver Dale Johnson and portraitist Laura Bush helped make my vision tangible. Their work enabled the Italian company Garfagnana Innovazione to actualize the one-of-a-kind work as it is today.”
Lady Kindness was conceived six years ago by Dr. Naffah in the likeness of the Goddess of Kindness. This year’s event, with ticket sales open to the public, marks the first exhibition of the final 80-ton work of art, which is believed to be the largest freestanding marble sculpture in America.
In addition to the dedication of Lady Kindness, the event will feature a 50-piece orchestra under the direction of conductor Lonnie Klein, with classical pianist Halida Dinova performing works by Ravel and Rachmaninoff. An assortment of fine wines and delicacies, and a dedicated art exhibit hosted by Natasha Turovsky, will complement the affair concluding with a pops concert under the direction of Mariano Longo. The Cadobaz Estate (Culture, Arts and Dining of Bazetta) is renowned throughout Ohio for its beautiful natural surroundings, refined architecture, and numerous works of art.
Tickets are on sale now at ladykindness.com/event or by calling (234) 830-2060. Presale tickets are available through July 12. All event proceeds go towards providing temporary financial assistance for medications needed by those 55 and older, with a portion of ticket prices tax deductible. Learn more online at avamarfoundation.org.
For interview and editorial requests with Dr. Naffah and for media credential applications, contact Barbara Steinbeck at 234-830-2070.
About Avamar Foundation
The Avamar Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established to help the needy elderly in Northeastern Ohio pay for medical prescriptions they otherwise could not afford. The volunteer-run foundation hosts the annual fundraising event, An Evening Under the Stars, to provide this temporary financial assistance and to promote arts in Ohio.
Barbara Steinbeck
Avamar Foundation
+1 234-830-2070
email us here
