Shale Crescent Joins US Commercial Services European Roadshow

MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shale Crescent USA (SCUSA) announces it will be part of the US Commercial Services Roadshow, "Building Bridges to the USA" from February 20 to February 27, 2025, in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. The event is designed to provide European companies with information and resources on expanding their businesses to the United States.After registering for the event, companies can connect with Shale Crescent USA at a tabletop booth during the event reception or via a pre-scheduled appointment. For more information about the US Commercial Services Roadshow and to register, visit https://urlr.me/53yexY Companies that connect with SCUSA can receive the new 2025 report, How European-Based Manufacturers Can Capitalize on Low-Cost Energy and What Has Changed.European-based manufacturers have a new opportunity to increase profits and reduce emissions. Energy, raw materials, and transportation are the primary cost drivers in manufacturing. The Shale Crescent USA (comprised of US states Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania) is the only region in the world where manufacturers can locate in the middle of the lowest-cost natural gas and energy sources, while also being in the center of customers. This eliminates long-haul transportation of feedstock and finished products, significantly reducing costs and emissions.“Our goal is to help firms make a secure investment in the USA and realize long-term, fundamental advantages,” said SCUSA President, Nathan Lord. “The Shale Crescent USA organization offers international businesses proprietary research that compares and highlights the economic returns of locating manufacturing in different regions of the US.”About Shale Crescent USAShale Crescent USA is a non-profit research and economic development organization that covers a three-state region (Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania). The Shale Crescent USA region sits atop the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations, making the area the most profitable location to invest in an energy-intensive manufacturing facility. Its mission is to provide research-driven data to manufacturers looking to expand operations and take advantage of the region’s benefits of low natural gas prices and fast access to water and half of the population in the US and Canada.In fulfillment of its mission to provide relevant, up-to-date, and accurate data to decision-makers, Shale Crescent USA has invested over a million dollars in market research to provide accurate data to C-level executives detailing the many advantages of the Shale Crescent USA versus the U.S. Gulf Coast for petrochemical and polymer investment. Shale Crescent USA was a finalist for the 2024 “Energy Transition Award – Downstream” Platts Global Energy Awards, which recognized companies in the areas of refining, petrochemicals, LPG, fuels marketing, and retail services and evaluated their industry-wide impact.

