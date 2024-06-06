Sysdyne Technologies and Binni Join Forces to Improve Concrete Operations

Sysdyne Technologies and binni integrate to revolutionize concrete operations, enhancing data flow, transparency, and efficiency from supplier to contractor.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the ready-mix concrete industry, has announced a groundbreaking integration partnership with binni, the innovative platform that unlocks the power of the value-chain network to simplify how contractors manage concrete construction operations. This integration, specifically between binni Concrete and Sysdyne’s ConcreteGO, is poised to transform the way concrete batch and delivery processes are managed, creating a seamless flow from the ready-mix supplier to the contractor.

In brief, binni simplifies how contractors plan, track, and report concrete construction operations, enabling them to streamline their processes and improve efficiency. Through the integration of binni Concrete and Sysdyne’s ConcreteGO, the following benefits are realized:

Seamless Flow of Concrete Batch and Delivery Information: The integration allows for information from concrete batch and delivery processes to seamlessly flow from the ready-mix supplier (ConcreteGO) to the contractor (binni Concrete), ensuring a more cohesive and efficient operation.

Data Transparency and Interoperability: As the use of technology becomes more prevalent in construction, the need for transparent and interoperable data is paramount. The integration between Sysdyne and binni enables stakeholders to access and interact with data from multiple platforms, bridging the gap between different stages of the concrete construction process.

Streamlined Information Management: When a ready-mix supplier using ConcreteGO batches a load of concrete, the batch ticket and delivery information for that load are automatically transmitted to the binni platform and associated with the appropriate pour. The batch and delivery data are connected to and correlated with the other information aggregated in binni including the BIM model, maturity sensor information, field QC results, lab QC performance, and other relevant concrete operational details.

"The partnership between Sysdyne Technologies and binni represents an important step towards driving innovation and fostering a strong partner ecosystem within the industry," notes Jill Zhang, CEO of Sysdyne Technologies. “The collaboration aims to simplify data exchange, facilitate informed decision-making, streamline processes, and optimize project outcomes.”

”Binni’s mission is to create an ecosystem of stakeholders in the concrete construction industry that facilitates a unified flow of data between all parties.” states Wes Morrison, COO of binni, Inc. “The integration with Sysdyne is a big step in fulfilling this mission and we are very excited for the impact that the partnership will have on the industry.”

For further information on this groundbreaking partnership and how it can benefit your concrete operations, please contact Sysdyne Technologies or binni directly.

About Sysdyne

Sysdyne is an innovative software company focused on delivering the value of cloud-native business solutions to the Ready-Mix Concrete Industry. With a fully integrated cloud-native software suite, Sysdyne offers solutions that cover the entire spectrum of concrete operations including sales, production, delivery management, and billing. Committed to delivering the best-in-class customer experience by providing personalized service and solutions to meet customer needs.

About binni

Binni, a construction technology company, provides a networking and productivity solution that orchestrates concrete construction data to streamline end-to-end operations. Binni unifies and simplifies the flow of information deep into the project and business processes of the contractors and the concrete's value chain. Through front-end applications and back-end processes, binni facilitates the connection between construction teams and their materials and service suppliers and how information for their concrete operations is aggregated, correlated, and disseminated.