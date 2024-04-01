Sysdyne Technologies Welcomes Teddy Keller as Newest Addition to Commercial Team

Sysdyne Technologies Welcomes Teddy Keller as VP of Sales - Strategic Accounts

Embracing Innovation and Expertise to Shape the Future of the Ready Mix Industry.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for the Ready Mix industry, is proud to announce the addition of Teddy Keller to its commercial team. With over three decades of experience and a stellar reputation in the software sector of the construction material industry, Teddy Keller brings unrivaled expertise to Sysdyne.

"We are thrilled to have Teddy join us," said Jill Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies. "His dedication to the industry and customers perfectly aligns with Sysdyne's core values. Teddy's wealth of knowledge and experience will undoubtedly strengthen our commercial team and further propel Sysdyne towards becoming the premier software provider in the industry."

“I am looking forward to getting back to my passion of technology as a way of reconnecting with the industry”, said Teddy Keller, Vice President of Strategic Accounts for Sysdyne Technologies. “I am also excited to work with the growing Sysdyne team delivering innovative cloud native products with the service and support ready mix producers deserve.”

Renowned for his passion for helping the concrete industry with software solutions, Teddy's commitment to customer satisfaction, transparency, and industry knowledge has earned him a loyal following over the years.With his unique blend of industry knowledge, work ethic, and customer-centric approach, Teddy Keller will play a crucial role in supporting Sysdyne's accelerated growth and shared mission to deliver top-tier software solutions that improve the profitability and operational efficiency of its customers.

Sysdyne Technologies looks forward to leveraging Teddy Keller's expertise to continue providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to its valued customers.