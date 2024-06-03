Macau New Neighbourhood secondary school construction in full swing Shops to open in July

MACAU, June 3 - The construction of the secondary school, one of the important livelihood facilities at Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin, is in full swing as of 27 May. The secondary school will feature an outdoor sports field, sports hall, canteen, multi-purpose classrooms, car parking area for teaching staff, among others. Project completion is expected to be in 2026 and will be handed over for operations, completing the basic education facilities that MNN has to offer.

Good learning environment with capacity of over 1,000 pupils

The secondary school has an area of about 20,000 square metres, with a gross floor area of 28,000 square metres. It will be a five-storey building that, under preliminary plans, will have 36 classes with a capacity of about 1,200 pupils. The company will keep in close communication with relevant entities to optimise the project plan.

The project, located in the south of Xiao Hengqin Mountain and west of MNN, adopts the classic European architectural style. The layout plan organically blends in with the plot’s characteristics to create a sense of spaciousness and by integrating the landscape into the campus, it enhances the overall learning environment.

MNN complete with livelihood facilities

Located against Xiao Hengqin Mountain and facing Tianmu River, MNN brings together primary school, kindergarten, health station, seniors’ service centre, family service centre, and quality living space. There are also residential car parks, outdoor children’s playground, clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court and green space. The project has a plot ratio of 2.17 and a greenery coverage of over 35 percent, with the aim of providing a comfortable and convenient living space for Macau residents.

Decoration works are being carried out at the shops in the neighbourhood, which will gradually open from July. The types of shops range from a supermarket, food and beverage, retail shops, coffee shop, ‘cha chaan teng’, pharmacies, a convenient store, hair salon and banks for residents’ daily needs.

