State Police Targeting Speeders and Aggressive Drivers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a special weeklong traffic enforcement initiative. This year’s “Speed Week” enforcement crackdown starts Monday, June 3, 2024, and runs through Sunday, June 9, 2024. As part of this enforcement effort, State Police will deploy additional patrols and will continue to actively monitor highway work zones and will target drivers who violate New York’s “Move Over” Law.

“Speeding and reckless driving puts everyone on the road at risk and continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes each year in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “Please do your part – make safety the top priority, obey speed limits, put down your phone while driving, and move over when you see emergency and highway workers on the side of the road.”

State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The goal of this campaign and our traffic enforcement efforts all year long is to reduce speed-related crashes and improve safe travel for drivers and passengers on New York’s roads. State Troopers will be highly visible during this traffic enforcement period and throughout the peak summer driving period, targeting those who drive recklessly and put others in danger.”

Speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one third of all fatal crashes in New York State. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany, 345 people died and 11,963 were injured in New York State in speed-related crashes in 2022.

During this “Speed Week” enforcement period, Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

Speeding by all vehicle types, as well as other traffic violations, will be heavily enforced throughout the week in addition to normal year-round enforcement. Troopers will also be watching for other traffic violations, including distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating New York’s Move Over law.

During the June 2023 Speed Week campaign, State Troopers issued 20,952 total traffic tickets, including 10,478 for speeding, 516 for distracted driving, 375 for violations of the Move Over law, and arrested 172 people for drunk and impaired driving.

Speeding fines in New York State for a first time conviction range from $45 up to 10 mph over the speed limit to $600 dollars for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 mph.