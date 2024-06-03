London Real's New Documentary “We Will Not Be Silenced” Goes Viral with Over One Million Views on X in Just Four Days

Landmark anti-censorship documentary goes viral despite deplatforming by YouTube as people across the world are concerned about online free speech

In a world where censorship is becoming increasingly prevalent, it is crucial to amplify the voices of those who dare to speak out.” — Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real, the leading independent broadcaster and documentary maker, is proud to announce that its latest film, “We Will Not Be Silenced,” has achieved a remarkable milestone, garnering over one million views since its exclusive premiere on X just four days ago. This unflinching look at online censorship has captivated audiences worldwide, sparking important dialogue about the role of free speech in a digital world, why Silicon Valley has become the new de facto censors and how people across the world are seeing this fundamental human right eroded every day.

The movie, which chronicles the popular channel’s struggles with Big Tech censorship in 2020, is a David vs. Goliath tale of how a small independent broadcaster took on the might of Silicon Valley… and won.

With YouTube trying to dictate what content creators can and can’t say, “We Will Not Be Silenced” goes deep on the apparatus behind online censorship, the risk it represents to free speech for all of us and what we can do to protect the most fundamental of human rights.

And in a stark demonstration of the impact of the Orwellian policies pursued by Big Tech, governments and their regulators, in September 2023, London Real’s YouTube channel was deplatformed for simply screening the trailer for this documentary.

Despite the censorship, the response to “We Will Not Be Silenced” has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments including:

“A must watch if you believe in freedom.”

“I really enjoyed it. Well done to you and your team! It is a great story for those looking to build something that challenges the status quo. And also how important the power of community, truth, and freedom of expression is! Thanks.”

“Awesome job bud. This [documentary] is one of your best yet. Maybe THE best one you have done. Thanks for the courage. We all will benefit.”

“Really powerful Brian!”

“What a powerful, historic, beautiful video. May our children's children have access to this information.”

“Thank you. Amazing film and human being. Truth will prevail!”

Visit London Real’s X channel now and see why people are describing “We Will Not Be Silenced” as the “best documentary I've seen in a long time.”

Brian Rose, co-director of “We Will Not Be Silenced,” expressed his excitement about the documentary's reception:

“The overwhelming response to this film is a testament to the importance of the issues it addresses. In a world where censorship is becoming increasingly prevalent, it is crucial to amplify the voices of those who dare to speak out. As filmmakers, we are thrilled that ‘We Will Not Be Silenced’ has resonated with so many people and sparked meaningful discussions."

He went on to say: “Remember to comment, retweet and like the movie: the more traction the documentary gets, the more people will get to see the movie Big Tech tried to ban.”

The documentary's success is a significant achievement for London Real, reflecting its ongoing commitment to producing thought-provoking and impactful content with a broader aim of creating a mass scale transformation of humanity into a fully empowered, conscious and cooperative species.

With over one million views and counting, “We Will Not Be Silenced” is already proving to be a cultural touchstone, inspiring viewers to reflect on the value of free expression and the importance of defending it.

"We Will Not Be Silenced" is available for viewing exclusively on X at http://x.com/LondonRealTV.

