Clearwater Systems Celebrates 50 Years with Kinetico
On June 17, 1974, Clearwater Systems became the first Kinetico dealer in the United States. This year marks their golden anniversary.CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks a significant milestone as Clearwater Systems celebrates 50 years as an Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer.
As Clearwater Systems embarks on 2024, they are proud to recognize the golden anniversary of their partnership with Kinetico Water Systems. It is exciting to have been part of Kinetico throughout the years. On June 17, 1974, Clearwater Systems became the very first Kinetico dealer in the United States.
When asked about this milestone, Jerome Kovach, President and CEO of Clearwater Systems, said, "We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Kinetico, which was built on trust and a solid foundation. We have a strong working relationship and a shared goal of providing quality, excellence, and the very best in water treatment solutions."
Kinetico is also proud that Clearwater Systems has maintained this longstanding relationship. Dealer Development Manager for Kinetico Incorporated, Jeri Clark, stated, "Over the years, Clearwater Systems has consistently ranked as a top-performing Kinetico dealer. We are grateful for their dedication to representing Kinetico and its products, making a difference in their communities, and improving lives through better water experiences."
To commemorate this partnership, Clearwater Systems unveiled a new 50-year badge, which includes the Kinetico logo. Celebrations throughout the year will include customer appreciation events, employee appreciation days, exclusive discounts, prizes, and giveaways such as a $500 Amazon gift card to one lucky winner who submits a photo of their old water softener. Visit clearwatersystems.com for more information! The winner will be announced on June 17, 2024!
About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point of use water treatment equipment, is an Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer with locations in Arizona, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and has certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.
Evette Pitman
Clearwater Services
+1 330-836-4946
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok